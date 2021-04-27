YouTube channels can be renamed without affecting your Google account





YouTube creators can now rename channels without having to rename their Google account.

Creators can change both the channel name and the photo, and the changes apply only to YouTube.

Previously, YouTube creators had to change the name that appears on all Google services in order to rename the channel.

With this update, creators will be able to use one name for their YouTube channel, for example, and another for messages sent from their Gmail account.

Here’s an easy way to rename a channel on YouTube:

How to rename a YouTube channel

YouTube creators with both personal and branded accounts can change the channel name without changing the Google account name.

These changes can be made from YouTube Studio on your desktop or the YouTube mobile app.

Rename YouTube Channel on Desktop:

Sign in to YouTube Studio.From the menu on the left[カスタマイズ],[基本情報]Select in the order of[編集]Click to update the channel name. Enter a description for the new channel.[公開]Click.

Rename YouTube Channel on Mobile:

Open the YouTube mobile app. Tap your profile picture. Tap a channel.In the right corner of the channel page[設定]Tap.Next to the name[編集]Tap. Update the channel name and tap the checkmark in the corner.

Curiously, the YouTube help page for managing basic channel information hasn’t been updated yet to show that you can rename your Google account without renaming it.

The help page states that you can change the channel name three times every 90 days. Perhaps that’s still the case, so creators need to remember that if they’re experimenting with different channel names.

Important notes about confirmed YouTube channels

Creators with confirmed YouTube channels should be aware that renaming a channel will cause the checkmark to be lost.

This may be done to prevent the YouTube channel from impersonating another channel.

For example, if you can create a fake news report, rename the channel to “CNN” and keep the checked checkmark, it’s easy to make it look legal.

However, it is possible for the creator to change the channel name and reapply to regain the checkmark. It may take some time, so consider the risks before proceeding with the renaming.

How to change the YouTube channel URL

Renaming a YouTube channel does not change the channel URL. This should be done by following a separate set of steps.

YouTube allows users to set a “custom” URL for their channel. This can be changed up to 3 times a year.

YouTube has a habit of allowing creators to choose from a selection of recommended URLs. The recommendations are closely based on the channel name, as YouTube wants to prevent creators from using potentially misleading URLs.

Here is a set of step-by-step steps on how to change the YouTube URL:

