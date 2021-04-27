Senator Chuck Schumer Launches $ 160 Billion Technology Initiative





Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) launched an initiative to invest in technology and develop innovation at a press conference at Syracuse University on Monday.

Schumaer announced a $ 160 billion bill at the University’s National Veterans Resources Center with SU Prime Minister Kent Shiverd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Senator’s plan is to invest in the United States in three areas: advanced semiconductor manufacturing, R & D of key technologies, job creation and establishing a regional technology hub for national investment that could lead to a jump start. Will increase dramatically. Innovation in central New York, according to a press release.

The plan includes the passage of endless frontier legislation aimed at strengthening US leadership in technology and concentrating education, resources and funding in these areas. The law will invest $ 100 billion over five years in research, development and workforce training using new technologies.

Schumer said at a news conference that the law would create a Department of Technology Innovation at the National Science Foundation and fund higher education institutions such as SU. We will also provide $ 10 billion to accelerate the development of technology hubs nationwide.

According to Schumer, he wants to see Silicon Valley not only in New York City and San Francisco, but across the country.

The plan will also fully fund the implementation of the bipartisan semiconductor clause passed in last year’s defense bill. It constitutes over $ 50 billion in emergency federal funding. Semiconductors are an important element of silicon chips.

Federal investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing will help Onondaga County recruit tenants for White Pine Commercial Park, one of the country’s leading sites for semiconductor manufacturing, Schumer said.

The term “game changer” is used very often, but Schumer says the Onondaga County Chip Lab is a very big and important way to become a game changer across central New York.

Senator said Onondaga County was unable to estimate the number of jobs it could get from the plan. This is because the funds will be allocated to the benefits in the coming months. He said that if the county could create such a facility, it could bring career-sized jobs at peak times.

According to Schumer, the United States has reduced global semiconductor production from 24% to 12%, and China has increased production from 0% to 16%.

Schumer said in a press release that the bet was huge. Without investing in research, development and manufacturing of future technologies today, there is a risk of lagging behind competition with China and other global competitors, endangering US employment and national security.

The plan is also demanding $ 50 billion in emergency funding for federal incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research and development, Schumaer said. SU’s record of hiring research faculty in areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence is a good position for the region to be new, senator.

Mr. McMahon said Syracuse has an ideal technology ecosystem that benefits from planning for its facilities and workforce. Syracuse Surge, an economic growth program aimed at revitalizing cities through technology, contributes to the ability to address city-related issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, Walsh said.

Before the pandemic, Walsh said he was firing on all cylinders. We are in a position to recover quickly and resume from where we left off to accelerate our progress.

Schumer said he intends to submit a bill to the Senate floor in May. He said he expected it to pass.

