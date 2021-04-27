Bezos, Mask feud over NASA’s plans to use SpaceX for Artemis lunar missions





Billionaires are vying for the right to transport astronauts from the moon’s orbit to the surface of the moon.

NASA

The two wealthiest men in history have been hit by the privilege of carrying the first astronauts to the moon since the end of NASA’s Apollo program in the 1970s.

Blue Origin, a space company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will launch Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its starship spacecraft on Monday for the agency’s first trip to the Moon under the Artemis program. Filed a formal protest against NASA’s decision to go with.

NASA shocked much of the space industry when it chose SpaceX as the only provider of Artemis’ Human Landing System, a follow-up to Apollo. The space agency was expected to select two of the three companies that submitted the final bid to create a design for the competing lander. NASA said Congress had not allocated enough funds to make multiple choices when choosing SpaceX alone over competitors Blue Origin and Dynetics.

The Blue Origin protest was filed with the US Government Accountability Office by Washington, DC law firms Burns and Thornberg. A partially edited version of the long document was posted online by NASA Watch. NASA’s evaluation process unfairly favors SpaceX over Blue Origin in many ways, claiming that SpaceX’s low cost bids were improperly emphasized in making the final decision. I will.

“Inappropriate and flawed assessments of Blue Origin and SpaceX’s proposals submitted for outdated funding have polluted selection decisions, providing equal competition and prejudice to providers, Blue Origin, and others. We did not offer competitors, “the document concludes.

NASA did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The email to the SpaceX media team didn’t get a response right away, but founder Elon Musk provided some sort of comment on Twitter in the form of a lewd joke.

This isn’t the first time Blue Origin has been upset by the US government, which chose SpaceX instead. The company lost its lucrative space force contract bidding process last year. The company would later say that this decision delayed the debut of the New Glenn rocket, which was designed to compete with Starship.

Bezos unveiled the concept of Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar module at a major media event in 2019, but its spacecraft development has fallen behind SpaceX in recent years.

SpaceX has just completed a third mission to bring astronauts to the International Space Station while Blue Origin is working on a small New Shepard vehicle for the first human flight to the edge of space.

Meanwhile, Musk said the next test flight of the Starship prototype could take place later this week.

FollowCNET’s 2021 Space Calendar keeps all the latest space news of the year up to date. You can also add it to your Google Calendar.

