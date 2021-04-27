Oppo A53s 5G launched today in India and will be launched via Flipkart: Price, Specifications





Oppo A53s 5G is available today. Oppo doesn’t share a lot of information about smartphones and has so far made fun of its price and key specs. According to the latest shared teaser, the Oppo A53s 5G will be powered by MTK700, also known as MediaTek Dimensity 700, and smartphones will cost less than Rs. 15,000. The large memory and high speed also suggest a large storage and RAM option for the phone. Specifications and pricing details will be announced today at 12:00 pm (noon).

Oppo A53s 5G Price (Forecast), Availability in India

The new Oppo A53s5G is available in less than Rs. 15,000 via flipkart at 12:00 pm (noon) when the phone was officially launched. This price range makes it an affordable product with 5G connectivity. Currently, smartphones have a gradient blue finish on the back of the teaser, but other color options will be available.

Oppo A53s 5G specification

The Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, according to Flipkart’s phone microsite. It also has a feature called “RAM expansion” that allows you to launch apps faster. Details of this feature will be provided at the time of release. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup located inside a rectangular module, but there is no further information about the sensor. The selfie camera is housed in a drop-style notch. It also has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

Currently, no further information is available regarding Oppo A53s5G. The smartphone is touted as a derivative of the Oppo A535G launched in China last December. The Oppo A53 5G has a different design due to the different layout of the triple rear camera setup and the drilling cutouts for selfie cameras.

