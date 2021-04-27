“Pokemon GO” Xerneas debuts at Luminous Legend XEventGen6 Pokemon with Yveltal participates in release





“Pokemon GO” will feature Xerneas and Yveltal at the Luminous Legend event, expanding the legendary Pokemon roster, and several Generation VI creatures will make their next debut. The game marks the beginning of May, an introduction to new Pokemon, with the arrival of new events and offers.

The event will take place throughout May and both legends will be offered weeks apart from each other, but upon arriving at the platform, both are guaranteed to participate in the 5-star raid. It was the end of April for Pokemon GO and Niantic Labs due to various in-game events.

Apart from that, there was some confusion as the Team Rocket roamed PokeStops and other maps, haunting and disappearing from challenging trainers into combat. The game is constantly being developed and we aim to be strong in May this year, especially with new offers and content coming another month.

“Pokemon GO” Xerneas, Luminous Legend Yveltal Availability

(Photo: Pokemon GO via YouTube)

According to the Pokemon GO Live website, the upcoming May will be packed with events and offers from the game, and one of the highlights of the month is the Luminous Legends event, which will be held in two weeks. The legend of “Pokemon X and Y” is scheduled to appear, and this is the first time it has appeared in an AR game.

Luminous Legends X will be held from Tuesday, May 4th to Monday, May 17th. This is almost two weeks of legendary raids and appearances from the game’s legendary Xerneas. In addition, this Legend X event will feature 6th generation dragon and fairy-type Pokemon, along with other creatures of the same type, such as Goomiey, Swilix, and Spritzee.

On the other hand, Luminous Legend Y will be held from May 18th (Tuesday) to May 31st (Monday), and the 6th generation “Y” Yveltal will appear, and dark type Pokemon will appear. This time, you’re more likely to encounter the Team Rocket and Pocket Stop challenges that give players a combat experience.

Gen 6’Pokemon X & Y’New Faces: Dragon and Fairy Types Goomy Spritzee Swirlix Ralts Dratini Cottonee Bagon’Pokemon GO’ May Offer

(Photo: Pokemon GO / Facebook) The first season of “Pokemon GO’s” is approaching the legendary season and ends with a Kanto tour.

Community Day in May will take place on Saturday, May 15th, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time, and will offer you the events you can expect for the month, including increased spawn chances and increased experience. .. In addition, “Pokemon GO” also debuted 4 spotlight hours this month, and the schedule is as follows.

May 4th (Tuesday): Cottonee | May 11th (Tuesday) Pokemon Candy 2 times: Dratini | May 18th (Tuesday) Pokemon Candy 2 times: Arora Rattata | Double XP May 25th (Tuesday) ): Marill | Twice as Stardust

Weekly giveaway bundles from the shop are also available and include a remote raid pass to access the legendary events of Generation 6 Luminous Legend.

