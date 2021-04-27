KISS PRSEO Consultant Updates Website Ownership with Google Page Experience Update.





Dallas, Texas, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Google recently announced that it will release the long-awaited Page Experience algorithm update from mid-June this year. This is not a one-time deployment, but a phased process by the end of August.

This ranking update rewards websites with a great user experience, and Google emphasized that page experience is one of many factors to consider.

“As mentioned earlier, this update is designed to emphasize pages that provide a great user experience, but page experience is one of many factors that the system takes into account. Think about this. Sites shouldn’t usually expect significant changes. “We’re doing this as a gradual rollout, allowing us to monitor for unexpected and unintended issues,” Google said on the Google Search Central blog. I am writing in.

What do you expect from the page experience algorithm update?

After the page experience update was published, Google repeated, highlighting the page experience signal used to evaluate when ranking websites.

“As previously announced, the page experience update will consider several page experience signals, including three core Web Vitals metrics: LCP, FID, and CLS (and recent fixes for Chrome’s CLS). . “

Another important change with the page experience rollout is that you no longer need the AMP format to display your website in Google’s top story carousel.

“The top story carousel feature of Google Search will be updated to include all news content as long as it meets Google News policy, which means you no longer have to use AMP format and everything regardless of your core web vitals. The page will be displayed. Your score or page experience status is eligible to be displayed in the Top Story Carousel, “Google shared on its blog.

These changes also occur in the Google News app. Non-amp content is expected to enhance the core experience of the Google News app and news.google.com. With these changes, Google no longer displays the AMP badge icon to indicate AMP content.

“In addition, the AMP badge icon for AMP content will no longer be displayed. We can expect this change to be reflected in the product when the page experience update begins in mid-June. We will continue. We will help you identify content that has a great page experience. We will keep you updated if there is anything else to share. ”

With the page experience update rollout, Google has also introduced page experience reports in the search console. This report provides website owners with actionable insights to improve the page experience of their website.

“The Page Experience Report provides valuable metrics such as the percentage of URLs with a good page experience and search impressions over time, allowing you to quickly assess performance. Digging into the components of the Page Experience signal to improve it. “.

If you’re a website owner just hearing about page experience updates, Google recommends that you check the Core Web Vital and Page Experience FAQs to learn more about deploying the latest search ranking algorithms.

Get help to fix page experience issues

Deployment will begin in mid-June, so there’s still plenty of time to fix the issues that cause the website’s page experience to deteriorate. KISS PR’s experienced Google search consultants encourage website owners, especially those who are not tech-savvy, to get the help of the professionals they need. Reading this comprehensive guide to updating the page experience is also a great start.

