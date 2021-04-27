EU quest can bring about technological nationalism





Robot Franziska floors on January 25, 2021 in place of a cleaner missing due to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a three-week test phase at Neuparrack Hospital in Munich, Germany. Clean [Photo/Agencies]

In March, the European Union outlined an ambitious digital decade plan to transform blocks in 27 states by 2030, the latest move in pursuit of what has become known as “technical sovereignty.” ..

This initiative reflects concerns that Europe is lagging behind the new data-driven economy and is overly dependent on China and the United States, the world leaders in the technology sector.

As France’s President Emmanuel Macron said, if Europe fails to create its own leaders in areas such as digital technology and artificial intelligence, “our choice will be decided by others.”

In this month’s policy document, the European Commission declared: “The EU’s ambition is to seize digital sovereignty in an open, interconnected world and pursue digital policies that enable people and businesses to seize a human-centered, sustainable and richer digital future. . “”

The plan envisions investing billions of euros in digital transformation of business and public services to extend access to 5G services to all citizens of the block.

But it also reflects concerns that Europe is lagging behind in areas such as parts production. We recommend doubling the output of state-of-the-art semiconductor blocks to 20 percent of the world total.

The largest chip makers are currently in China and the United States, which also host the largest social media platforms.

Europe also has some work to do in the area of ​​innovation. Until the UK left the EU, half of all unicorn tech startups on the continent (private startups worth over $ 1 billion) were based there.

To successfully address these gaps, the European Commission on Policymaking aims to promote multilateral projects funded by the EU budget, individual Member States and European industry.

The European digital deficit was raised last year by Thierry Breton, EC’s regional market commissioner. Thierry Breton said Europe is not a bystander of the high-tech competition between the two world leaders. This means “identifying and investing in the digital technologies that underpin our sovereignty and the future of industry,” he said.

Ursula von der Leyen, who made technical issues an important element of the EC presidency, states that the block needs to acquire and own ownership of new technologies deployed in Europe.

While it may seem like a legitimate and desirable purpose, it also raises concerns that the quest for technical sovereignty may approach a version of technical nationalism. It is defined as a concept that directly links technological innovation and capacity to the security, economic prosperity and social stability of the state or, in this case, the block state.

The controversy in the United States and Europe over the central role of Chinese tech giant Huawei in the next generation of 5G networks is seen as one aspect of such tech nationalism, for seemingly security reasons. It has been done.

Earlier this year, Tyson Barker, technical director of the German Foreign Relations Council, wrote that Europe’s quest for digital sovereignty was based on many false assumptions.

Among these was the belief that technological innovation could be driven by large-scale national investment. He was in contrast to the reality of the dominant US tech sector, where most of the money comes from large cash-rich tech companies.

In a January Foreign Policy article, Barker said Europe’s fears of being left behind in tech could actually depend on the technology of world leaders such as China and the United States. Warned.

He argues that Europe cannot win the technological war that has begun, and that it can better develop its skills by helping establish global digital standards and attracting international innovators working in Europe. Stated.

Others warn that technology nationalism is another aspect of the anti-globalization trend that threatens the rise of global interconnectivity in recent decades.

Maintaining the initiative in technological innovation has become one of the major areas of global competition, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute points out. He said this trend could have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted vulnerabilities in the international supply chain. “The blockade may have certainly strengthened those who want to be involved in techno-nationalist policy in Europe and elsewhere in the world,” the institute said.

However, he emphasized that the ability to innovate and produce advanced technology depends on international scientific cooperation and the movement of people and ideas.

Therefore, in Europe, as in other places, there was an essential contradiction between technological nationalism and the consequent protection trade principles, and was willing to stay ahead in technological competition.

The author is a senior media consultant at China Daily UK.

