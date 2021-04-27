New data from Zendesk reveals that more than half of Indian companies are accelerating digital transformation by a year or three





Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]April 27 (ANI / NewsVoir): In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 changed customer expectations and workplace dynamics virtually overnight, causing companies to make a big difference in the way they do business. Being digital-first, and often digital-only, meant that businesses needed to quickly acquire new technologies in order to reach their customers and connect their remote teams. Against this background, Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a customer service software company that provides support, sells products designed to improve customer relationships with new data on digital adoption in India. Has been released. The most successful companies are adopting new technologies at the speed of light. This accelerated timeline employs innovative solutions and technologies known as “digital turning points.” In fact, 93% of Indian technical decision makers say COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption. More than half say that digital transformation has speeded up by a year or three. At the same time, 72% of Indian customers say customer experience (CX) is more important than it was a year ago. “CX is more than just a sideline of a company’s digital transformation, it’s the driving force behind it. Last year, we showed that the most successful companies offer a great customer experience for all their operations. This is true even after 2021. A good example is that 41% of APAC’s technical decision makers increased their investment in CX in 2020 and 53% continued to increase in 2021. Zendesk’s MD & RVP SAARC. KTPrasad said: The pressure to deliver great CX is higher than ever. Throughout APAC, two in five customers have multiple channels for the same problem. That is, the support team needs to be prepared to serve customers across multiple channels, and not only that, customers are increasingly expecting personalization from the brand throughout their CX journey. 89% of Indian customers agree. In response to the growing focus on CX and digital adoption, Indian companies recognize the need to enhance CX games. Customers and employees Invest in staff. 90% of Indian companies say CX is a priority in their digital business transformation efforts. At APAC, 55% of technical decision makers have a budget to buy technology in 2021. It says it will increase, helping to better manage a more distributed workforce, adapt to the following standards, and add new ways to provide support. All companies consider a good customer experience. We’ve outlined five key investment areas for you. * Messaging has evolved from the way people communicate in their personal lives to being essential to their business, and any other customer service. It has grown faster than channels. It continues to be the primary channel for both simple self-service and more complex conversations. * Artificial intelligence is an important factor for customers who want to control their conversations. Companies need to leverage self-service and automation to provide a frictionless customer experience. 61% of APAC customers say chatbots can help with simple problems. * From day one to business The infrastructure needed to incorporate agility and quickly adapt to unexpected fluctuations, new customer needs, and changing business demands Build a tractcha. * Remote work tools continue to mature. To enable better collaboration, establish deeper trust, and build meaningful connections. * Being able to make data-driven decisions to address new CX challenges is a major differentiator. Click here for more information on digital tipping points. Zendesk has launched a customer. Experience the revolution in 2007 by making customer service available online to any company in the world. Today, Zendesk is the premier service champion for everyone, connecting more than 100,000 brands and hundreds of millions of customers through phone, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites, and help centers. Supports a billion conversations. Zendesk products are made with the love of being loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, opened to the public in New York City, and currently employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI is not responsible for the content of this article. (ANI / NewsVoir)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos