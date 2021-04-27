Tesla claims the driver was holding the steering wheel in a recent fatal crash





Tesla is about to launch a subscription program for fully autonomous driving add-ons, but recent events can raise questions and concerns about the fairly expensive semi-autonomous driving assistance. It also explains why the company and its CEO are probably working overtime to dispel these questions and divert attention to other places such as the media. A recent crash in Texas involving one of Tesla’s Model S cars cost the lives of two men, but the company not only claims that someone is in the driver’s seat, but also an autopilot. Also said he was not engaged.

Of course, these are inconsistent with what Houston researchers have concluded. There wasn’t much left in the car, but from the position of the car, it seemed that one was sitting on the passenger side and the other on the back seat. This indicates that no one is actually holding the steering wheel at the time of the incident. This only makes sense if either the autopilot or fully autonomous driving features are being used.

However, Tesla representatives who inspected the crash refuted those claims. The investigation is still underway and disclosure is a bit premature, but the deformed shape of the wheel suggests that someone is actually sitting in the driver’s seat, the company says. In addition, the autopilot did not work because it was determined that the seatbelts were loose, but there are reports that it is not too difficult to deceive the safety check.

Elon Musk later added that the vehicle owner did not purchase the FSD option. This neglects that possibility. But the prominent Tesla CEO didn’t stop there, again lamenting Tesla’s car accidents, especially “deceptive media practices” that focused too much on autopilot and fully autonomous driving.

However, this is not the first time such an accident has occurred, and it is possible that many of them were actually the driver’s misjudgment of the functionality of these features. Again, many have already blamed Tesla’s misleading use of “autopilot” and “full self-driving” as a marketing term that doesn’t really sound like they do. I will. Tesla has many instructions and warnings on how to use these features properly. At that point, Tesla has effectively condemned these cases with improper judgment.

