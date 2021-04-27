How Google knows which content belongs to the same author





Google’s John Mueller describes a technique called coordination used to recognize that different content on the web belongs to the same author.

This topic will be discussed at the Google Search Central SEO hangout, recorded April 23.

Site owners ask Mueller that it is more important to include them on the author’s page between social media profiles or links to email addresses.

This question encourages Mueller to explain how Google can recognize the entities behind author pages based on a variety of factors.

Read his full response below.

Google’s John Mueller on Author Recognition

A simple answer to your question is best linked to the social media profile on the author’s page.

At the very least, you need to make sure it’s consistent across the web, even if the author chooses to link on their page.

The idea is to coordinate all signals to a central location, like a social media profile.

For example, if the author consistently links to your Twitter account, it helps Google recognize that it’s the same entity behind multiple author pages.

Mueller says:

“Essentially what we see is what the system is trying to do when it comes to something like information about the author’s pages, information about the author, or general entities behind websites, articles, etc. Is it? Recognizing who it is and what its entity is, we do it based on several different factors, such as a link to a profile page or , Includes visible information displayed on these pages themselves.

So my recommendation here is, at least, to link to a common, or kind of central place, that says everything is together for this author. For example, like a social network profile page, you can use it on the various author pages you have at the time of writing to allow the system to see the article and see the author page associated with it. They can recognize that this is the same author as the one who wrote something else. And you can group this by entity. Perhaps group based on this general social networking profile out there. “

Mueller refers to an obsolete form of structured data markup called authorization.

People who are new to SEO may not be familiar with authorship. Simply put, markup could be used to tell Google the creator of the content.

Google even displayed the author’s photo in search results at some point, but that’s the ancient history of the SEO era.

“Long ago there was a rel =” author “annotation, and all old SEOs now face the palm of their hand, but this is basically an explicit attempt to apply this using structured data … No rel = ”author” annotation It’s been used by Google for quite some time, but I’m trying to understand the entity behind the author page, and for many authors it’s pretty obvious that there is one name. And it is very clear that this one name is associated with this one person. “

Mueller then admits a more complex situation where multiple people with the same name all have pages about themselves on the Web.

In the absence of a link to a central location, such as a social media profile, Google may assume that different authors with the same name are the same person.

“It can be a little more complicated for others. Like me, for example, John Mueller. If you search for me, you’ll find Wikipedia pages, barbecue restaurants, bands, and all sorts of people called John Mueller. You can find it.

And if I don’t specify who I really am on my site, it happens that the system looks at my page and says, “Oh, this is the guy who runs that barbecue restaurant.” There is a possibility. And suddenly I was associated with a barbecue restaurant. It may move up, I don’t know.

But these subtleties make it easy to see who is really behind something. When it comes to structured data, it’s called coordination to recognize which of these entities belong together. “

Listen to his full response in the video below:

