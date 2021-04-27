Technology needed to stop underdeveloped climate change | Business | Economic and financial news from a German perspective | DW





Many of the technologies needed to reduce CO2 emissions are currently in the prototype or demonstration phase, so clean energy innovation needs to be significantly accelerated to meet global climate goals. This is the conclusion of a joint report released by the European Patent Office (EPO) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday.

“About half of the emission reductions to reach net zero by 2050 may need to come from technologies that are not yet on the market,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a press release. Stated.

The report, Patents and Energy Conversion: Global Trends in Clean Energy Innovation, looks at trends in low-carbon energy innovation from 2000 to 2019 from the perspective of the International Patent Family (IPF). IPF represents a unique and valuable invention for which patent applications have been filed at two or more patent offices around the world. Patent applications are filed months or years before the product hits the market and can be considered as an early indicator of future technological trends.

Growth slows

The report found that the number of patents for inventions related to low-carbon energy technology has increased over the last two decades. However, the average annual growth rate of low-carbon energy patents in recent years is only a quarter of what it was ten years ago. Between 2017 and 2019, the number of patents for inventions related to low-carbon energy technologies around the world increased by an average of 3.3% per year. In contrast, the average growth rate from 2000 to 2013 was 12.5%.

Some of the patented technologies are already in use on an industrial scale, while others are still in the early stages of development, the report said.

Since 2000, over 420,000 IPFs have been submitted worldwide in the field of low carbon energy. The study reveals that the focus of this area is moving away from inventions that address the supply of renewable energy. Today, patents related to end-use and cross-cutting concern technologies predominate.

Focus shifts from energy supply

For the past five years, end-use technologies that support the use of energy or fuel switching in end-use applications such as transportation, building, and industrial production have accounted for the majority (60%) of all low-carbon energy inventions.

Meanwhile, cross-sectoral realization technologies have increased from 27% of all low-carbon energy IPFs in 2000 to 34% in 2019, the strongest growth in the three sectors since 2017. Realization technology plays a role in both supply and supply. It is an end-use sector and also helps existing infrastructure improve its reliance on clean energy. Patents in this area include battery, hydrogen, smart grid technology, and carbon recovery and utilization. Such technologies are becoming increasingly important as they can connect a variety of clean energy sources. This creates opportunities for more flexible energy solutions.

Patents for energy supply technologies, including renewable energy, have declined since 2012. The study concludes that this is due to the market maturity of some renewable energy technologies such as solar power and the lack of improvements in other technologies such as biofuels and ocean energy. Energy supply technology accounted for only 17% of all low-carbon inventions in 2019.

Electric vehicle trends drive innovation

Electric vehicles have been a major driver of clean energy innovation for the past decade. In the report’s global ranking of patent applicants, automotive companies and their major battery suppliers make up 12 of the top 15 patent applicants in the last 20 years.

Geographically, European companies and research institutes currently have the highest number of low-carbon energy inventions, accounting for 28% of patents between 2010 and 2019. Of these, 12% are registered in Germany alone.

However, Japanese companies are leading in electric vehicle technology, batteries and hydrogen, while the United States is a leader in aviation, biofuels and carbon capture technology.

“This report underscores actions to enhance research and innovation in new low-carbon energy technologies and improve existing technologies,” said EPO President Antonio Campinos. “While revealing some promising trends across the country and industry sectors, including key cross-cutting technologies, it also highlights the need to further accelerate innovation in clean energy technologies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos