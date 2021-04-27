You may be able to make money from Twitter right away





What if you could make money by tweeting? Now that social networks are experimenting with the ability to receive hints via their profile, many Twitter users may soon realize their dreams.

According to a report supporting a screen capture of Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter may soon be able to create a Tip Jar button for users to receive donations from their profile page.

Without a doubt, the tips consist of real money in the form of PayPal, Venmo, Patron, Cash App, Bandcamp remittances, as shown in one pull-down menu in the screenshot.

As of now, Twitter hasn’t checked the news yet and hasn’t specified the conditions needed to access the new options. Moreover, I’m not sure if this feature will be rolled out to all users or reserved exclusively for validated profiles with a large number of followers. When contacted about the story, Twitter said it couldn’t comment at this time.

The hint option allows Twitter to follow in the footsteps of TikTok. This allows creators to receive gifts that can be converted into money during live performances. “Live” is limited to users with more than 1,000 followers, and many influencers who want to raise money from their fans have already shared a link to them, but the service is on the user profile page. We do not offer payment options. Biography Venmo and PayPal accounts.

In February, Twitter already announced another feature that would allow influencers to benefit from a large audience on their platform. The Christened Super Follows feature allows creators to sell additional content to their followers. It can take the form of bonus tweets, access to community groups, newsletter subscriptions, or supporter badges. JB

Related article:

Data from 500 million LinkedIn users are allegedly scraped and sold online. LinkedIn ensures that no breaches have been recorded

Yahoo Answers shuts down after almost 16 years of service

Read next

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Sign up for INQUIRER PLUS to access Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media I will. Call 8966000.

Contact us for feedback, complaints, or inquiries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos