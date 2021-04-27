Reduce satellite image resolution with Google Earth engine





Problem statement

This article uses some satellite images. Here is the list of data I use.

Precipitation data from TRMM3B43. The resolution per pixel is 25KM. This data is downscaled to 1KM, so you can see the very detailed precipitation data (link) Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) from MODIS. It records the quality of vegetation in a particular area and has a resolution of 1KM per pixel. This data is a predictor of the Precipitation Data (Link) Digital Elevation Model (DEM) from SRTM. It records the altitude on the earth and has a resolution of 90M per pixel. This data is a predictor of precipitation data (link) land cover from MODIS. It records the land cover type of the place and has a resolution of 500M per pixel. This data is a predictor of precipitation data (link)

The ultimate goal of using these data is to build a machine learning model for spatial downscaling on satellites that collect precipitation data.

In short, spatial downscaling is a way to increase the pixel resolution of satellite imagery by examining its association with other variables. Machine learning helps to get the association between satellite imagery and other variables.

I won’t discuss spatial downscaling any further, but I hope we can share it in future articles. For now, I’ll only show you how to reproject and lower the resolution of your satellite imagery.

Also, to reduce the scope, we only get data from Riau, Indonesia. This is a preview of the final result of this tutorial.

Prepare the final result data and library

Once you receive the problem description, the next step is to import the GEE library. Here’s the code to do this:

When you run the code, you will be prompted to enter the verification code, and you will need to go to a specific link to get the code. After running the code and placing the validation code, the output looks like this:

To authorize the required access to Earth Engine, open the following URL in your web browser and follow the instructions. If your web browser does not start automatically, please refer to the following URL manually.

The authentication workflow generates code. The code should be pasted in the box below. Please enter the verification code: The authorization token was saved successfully.Get shapefile data

The next step is to get the shapefile data. As mentioned earlier, the data is only taken from Riau. Therefore, you need a .shp format shapefile to delete that out-of-state data. Get data from GADM. Here is the code to download the data:

!! wget https://biogeo.ucdavis.edu/data/gadm3.6/shp/gadm36_IDN_shp.zip! Unzip gadm36_IDN_shp.zip

Here is the code that loads and filters the data and retrieves only Riau.

The results are as follows.

To use the shapefile with the Earth engine, you need to save this file in GeoJSON format. Next, place the GeoJSON file in an object called ee.Geometry. To do this, you can use code similar to the following:

You can now use the object to clip satellite imagery, removing images that do not belong to that object.

Get satellite data

The next step is to import the satellite imagery data. For reference, each piece of data has different ways to load an image.

If your data has only one image, you can access it using the ee.Image class. For data with many images, you can access it with the ee.ImageCollection class.

To aggregate the data in the ee.ImageCollection class, you can use the reduce method to convert the ee.ImageCollection object to an ee.Image object, whether or not you aggregate it using means, median, and so on.

The code to load the data is:

Decrease the resolution of satellite data

The next step is to reduce the resolution of the satellite imagery. The goal of this step is to have the same resolution of satellite images. This step also normalizes the satellite projection. This is an important step before using machine learning to model your data.

The steps you need to take for all satellite images

Reproject each image using the projection from the shapefile using the reproject method. Reduce the resolution of each satellite image to 25 KM (25000 M) by calculating the average of each pixel using the reduceResolution method. Clip the image and use the clip method to create only the image that intersects the shapefile.

Here is the code to reduce the resolution of the satellite:

Next, check if the projection of the image is the same as the shapefile. This is the code and result before and after changing the projection to reduce the resolution of the image.

As mentioned above, the image projection (CRS) is now the same as the shapefile. Also, our images already have a similar resolution, 25KM. You can see it in the conversion section. You can now save the results in GeoTIFF format.

Save the result

To save the results to Google Drive, save them using the ee.batch.Export.image.toDrive method. Here is the code to save the image in GeoTIFF format:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos