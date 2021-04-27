Telegram Update brings features such as Payments 2.0, mini profiles, scheduled voice chat and more





Telegram has released major updates that bring a number of new features to messaging apps. This update includes features such as Payments 2.0′, scheduled voice chat and mini-profiles for voice chat, two new Telegram web apps, Android UI updates, and improved in-app photo and video viewers. .. Telegram does not provide details about when updates will be released. The company also states that updates need to be manually downloaded to Android devices.

More information about Telegram updates can be found on the company’s blog. The company also said the updated app wouldn’t be immediately available on the Google Play Store, and Google “is currently experiencing longer than usual review times due to the adjusted work schedule.” If you’re waiting for the latest version of Telegram on Android, you can instead go to Telegram’s official website and manually sideload the latest version of the app. However, iOS users can update the app from the App Store. In addition, the Android app received a new animation when opening the side menu or swiping back from the chat to the chat list.

One of the biggest features of this update is the introduction of Payments 2.0. This feature allows Telegram users to use their credit cards to pay merchants. According to the company, the service is free of charge and does not store any information about the user. Buyers can also add tips such as delivery and make payments via any Telegram app, including web apps. We have created a demo channel so that users can experience the features in advance. There is also a payment manual that lists all the important information about payment features.

Telegram’s Voice Chats 2.0 receives a new feature that allows hosts and administrators to schedule voice chats, with a countdown at the top of the screen. After the countdown is over, the host must manually initiate a voice chat. Instead of waiting for notifications in chat, listeners can choose to receive notifications at the end of the timer. Users can also easily set up a mini profile by selecting their profile picture and biography without leaving voice chat.

As you can see, Telegram recently quietly introduced two new web apps, WebK and WebZ. The new app, officially announced by the company, includes features such as dark mode, animated stickers, chat folders, and payments. In addition, the chat app has also improved the in-app media viewer. Telegram allows users to zoom in and out of media directly from chat without having to open the media in the media viewer. iOS users can now fast forward or rewind the video by clicking the + or-button and skipping 15 seconds. Android users, on the other hand, can do the same by pressing and holding either side of the screen. Alternatively, you can double-tap to jump in either direction for 10 seconds.

Does WhatsApp’s new privacy policy mean the end of your privacy? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

