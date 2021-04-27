Gold Xbox Games May 2021 Free Playable





Summer is just around the corner. This means a new game for Xbox Live Gold members thanks to Games with Gold. Microsoft announced the next slate for Xbox Games with Gold in May. It’s free to download and add to your collection as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. This month’s choice has lost some of the smashers we’ve seen in the past, but nonetheless, there are some interesting options here.

Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 users can choose from four different games this month, but at this point the well is a bit dry. Most of the new games you want to get will hit the Xbox Game Pass, so unless you want to add a free game to your collection, you might hit to try additional games instead.

From May 1st to May 31st, you can download the fairy tale world-based board game “Armelo”. It combines RPG, desktop, and strategic elements to provide three different styles of play. Players need to combine heroes to become Armello’s next king or queen as they pave the way for victory. The game is available on the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

From May 16th to June 15th, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One users will be able to get Dungeons 3. This is a real-time strategy game where players build their own dungeons, move creatures on the map, cast spells, and discover loot and treasure.

That’s it for the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One titles. However, Xbox 360 games will continue to be available in the form of LEGO Batman from May 1st to May 15th. This is currently the first Lego Batman in a long-running series, so you’ll have the opportunity to see how things have grown from it.

Finally, Tropico 4 will be available from May 16th to May 31st. This is a strategy sim that players choose from a set of dictators (El Presidente) or create their own. From there, they can run their island as they see fit.

As these games repeat, we’ll have another set of new titles. For now, be sure to get all of this before it runs out by mid-June.

