Ad-Lib.io has launched a team in Germany.Former Google Executive Appointed as Felix Derkum, Vice President of Scandinavian Region

London-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation creative management platform for marketers of the world’s largest brands, today announced a further expansion of its global footprint and opened an office in Germany. And the business of the entire DACH region. The team will be headed by the newly appointed Regional Vice President of Northern Europe, Felix Delkum.

Derkum, which has served Google’s largest German customer for the past six years as Ad-Lib.io expands its European client base, has expanded to Northern Europe as Ad-Lib.ios expands to Germany. Oversee the team. In the DACH region alone, it supports more than 11 billion digital advertising markets and is the headquarters of the world’s largest automotive, food and pharmaceutical marketers.

For the past six years, I’ve worked with some of the world’s largest brands to help revitalize marketing technology and drive digital transformation, says Derkum. In doing so, I saw and felt a constant lack of creative effort. With the abolition of third-party cookies raising privacy expectations, advertisers need to find alternatives to improve performance. Ad-Lib.io is excited to join a company dedicated to this purpose, directly talking about the value of better creative.

Ad-Lib.ios CEO Adit Abhyankar is known for being extremely thorough in Germans and is willing to quickly adopt new tools and programs that move the needle of business. Ad-lib.ios has a proven track record of creating top-notch, relevant ads on a large scale without relying on cookies, allowing German clients to support marketing efficiency while maintaining a high degree of data privacy. You can access our platform. We are investing in Germany because, as we have learned in other markets around the world, it is important to serve our local audience in order to provide the level of service that our customers around the world expect. is. The combination of great opportunities between global clients doing business in the region and clients based here has made Germany a logical place for us to expand next.

The expansion of Ad-Lib.ios in the DACH region continues to expand rapidly globally, following the recent opening of offices in North America, Spain and Hong Kong. For more information on Ad-Lib.io, please visit https://www.ad-lib.io/.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides a state-of-the-art next-generation creative management platform to enable marketers of the world’s largest brands to extend their digital creatives. Ad-Lib.io uses intelligent automation to connect creative and media workflows to easily and quickly create and optimize relevant ad creatives across all digital channels. According to Ad-LIb.ios customers, including 10 of the top 30 global brands, these ads are 60% more expensive to produce. The London-based venture support company was founded by a former Google executive who understood the need to bridge the big gap between creative concepts and the execution of digital media.

