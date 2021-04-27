Speaker lineup announced at the SIG Procurement Technology Summit





Jacksonville, Florida, USA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-SIG, the premier membership organization for procurement, procurement, outsourcing, and risk executives, today announced its Procurement Technology Summit for its presenter lineup. did. The event will take place entirely online from May 4th to 6th, 2021.

In the interactive digital environment of the SIGProcurement Technology Summit, keynote speakers, live Q & A breakout sessions, AI-powered networking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation are transforming procurement and doing business.

Learn from industry-leading professionals

The summit agenda includes a diverse array of procurement industry experts and practitioners. Below is a short list of Summit Speakers, the full agenda can be found on the Summit website.

PurveeKondal, Senior Director of Technology & Engineering Sourcing at Albertsons Companies, Daryl Hammett, Global Head of Lead Management and Operations for Amazon Web Services (AWS) StuartBrock, Senior Agreement Cloud Strategy Director DocuSign HervLegenvre, DirectoratEIPM ValueCreationObservatory RajeevKarmacharya, Head of Strategic , Supply Chain & LogisticsatMillicom Bernard (Bernie) Banks, Associate Dean for Leadership Development and Inclusion & ClinicalProfessor of Management at NorthwesternUniversity, Kellogg School of Management John Gallagher, Senior Sourcing Manager atPayPal DaveMordue, Director, Tech Sourcing WNS Denali

Dawn Tiura, CEO and President of SIG, shows how the industry’s most acclaimed leaders can challenge your thinking and drive sustainable, long-term value beyond cost savings. .. Unlimited participation of buy-side practitioners.

See the cutting-edge technology of Innovation Hall

Participants will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the world’s most innovative sourcing solution providers and participate in solution experiences featuring the latest advances in sourcing technology through live video chat and virtual conferencing. Below is the current list of Innovation Hall Technology Providers.

apexanalytix Aravo Beeline Bid Ops Catalytic Coupa EcoVadis Egencia ENGAIZ Fairmarkit Focal Point GEP Medius OPTIS Consulting ProComFlextrack Scanmarket Utmost Vertex VNDLY

Additional providers and advisors attending the summit include App Orchid, Everest Group, GEP, Ivalua, SAP, SIREAS, Workday, and WNS Denali.

Registration information

For more information and registration, visit the Procurement Technology Summit website for the full text, session summary, speaker biography, and participating sponsors.

About SIG

SIG, https: //sig.org/ is a membership organization that provides sorting leadership and networking opportunities to Fortune 500 and Global 1000 sourcing, sourcing and outsourcing executives and advisors servicing them. The SIG is widely known as a shared forum. The following practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums, and the Comprehensive Online SIG Resource Center (SRC) developed by sourcing and outsourcing experts. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers, and advisory firms in a non-profit environment. SIG is also the parent organization of SIG University. This is a unique certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance of themselves or their teams, and the Future of Sourcing offers unparalleled digital content. Opinionists and decision makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

