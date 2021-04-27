



FINAL FANTASY XIV Update 8.92 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

Square Enix has already released a ton of patches for the game earlier this month, but today’s update is to fix and address some issues in the game.

On PS4, the update is known as version 8.92 and will be rolled out to all platforms later today. To get the best gaming experience, it’s important to constantly update your game.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s FINAL FANTASY XIV patch posted below.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Update 8.92 Patch Note

The following adjustments have been made: Deluxe Haven Cracker items are no longer available for sale. The PlayStation5 version has improved sound driver stability.

The following issues have been resolved: An issue where certain graphics were not displayed correctly during the cutscenes of the main scenario quest Righteous Indignation. (PlayStation5) A problem when playing the quest “Precious Reclamation, A Thousand and One Farewells, It Takes Enclave” that prevents the quest NPC from appearing under certain conditions and prevents the quest from progressing. It didn’t play properly when talking to NPC Notchbone, which hindered the progress of the quest. The momentary miracle issue of a quest where the cutscene was not played correctly when the quest was accepted and the quest was not accepted. Problems playing quests Eternity, Loyalty, Honesty and The Burdens We Bear did not display graphics correctly in Azys Lla under certain conditions. The problem with the Alliance’s final boss battle was that the mechanic attacked the tower for a paradigm breach that damaged the player who completed the mechanic correctly. The issue of fighting the Red Girl in the alliance struck the tower for a breach of the paradigm that the mechanic had damaged the player. The issue of fighting Hansel and Gretel in the Alliance is under certain conditions. Attacked the tower for a paradigm breach that could not be targeted and therefore defeated. The Alliance issue struck the tower for a paradigm breach. The game server crashes under certain conditions. Problem with mission Delubrum Reginae (Savage) where Trinity Seeker stopped activities other than automatic attacks under certain conditions. Certain mechanics weren’t displayed correctly In a trial cloud deck (Extreme), the instance name displayed when entering a mission was incorrect. Problem NPCs that were available for purchase from homes. * Purchase Quest Rewards Purchase Achievement Rewards III was temporarily disabled for the corresponding NPC. The implementation of this hotfix will re-enable it. Could not add company emblem to the following items: Shadow Stalker Helmet / Shadow Stalker Armor / Shadow Cleaver Helmet / Shadow Cleaver Armor / Brand New Alfinault Clothing Items were not displayed correctly: (PlayStation5) Aesthete’s Saw / Aesthete’s Round Knife / Aesthete’s Frypan The problem that the stuffed body armor graphic was not displayed correctly. (PlayStation5) Game client crashes under certain conditions when trying to collect as a miner or botanist while mounting. Problems with using Fisher Action Release List where gamepad and keyboard controls cannot select what to release. It’s rare. Problems under certain conditions where players may not be able to log in after using the World Visit System to access a world that was previously set as their home world. The home world transfer system changes the home world to what was previously designated as the home world. An issue where items in the holder’s inventory are reordered when returning to the home world after visiting another world using World Visit under certain conditions. System: Problems when trying to close the game by clicking the X in the upper right corner while viewing the shop or exchange window for a particular NPC The client caused an unexpected error. (Windows and Mac only) Game clients crash under certain conditions when using gamepads to operate orchestration Problems free trial accounts cannot get achievement rewards from achievement menus Problems with lavender beds Certain NPCs Misdisplayed Quest Blood of Emerald cutscenes 4 did not play correctly when displayed in The Unending Journey Issues Subtitles appear smaller than intended during certain cutscenes (PlayStation5) Vibration in System Settings menu The problem with the controller vibrating under certain conditions even if is not enabled. (PlayStation5) HDR output is used even if “On if supported” is enabled in the PlayStation5 console settings. (PlayStation5) The problem that the water sound effect is not played correctly. (PlayStation5) The problem that music does not transfer correctly when entering and exiting battles. (PlayStation 5)

The following issues have been resolved with the PlayStation5 system software update.[作成]Of the menu[スクリーンショットを撮る]The option did not work. (PlayStation5). If you win multiple trophies at the same time, the screenshot was not saved. (PlayStation5)

For more information on patches, please visit the official website. FINAL FANTASY XIV has been released for PC, PS5 and PS4.

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos