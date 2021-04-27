



Join us online to explore growth trends in DevOps and CI / CD, cloud, data compliance, and AI / ML while listening to industry experts, peers, and partners.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 7:00 am

online

Register Now-https: //events.bizzabo.com/DataCompanyConference/home

Virtual Data Company Meeting 2021

Joined on June 8, 2021, industry experts, key partners, on the types of practices, strategies and investments needed to responsibly innovate and build a more diverse and equitable economy. And hear from your peers. It also covers a wide range of tracks and sessions exploring growth trends such as DevOps and CI / CD, cloud, data compliance, AI / ML and more.

speaker

Jean Kim, WSJ best-selling author of the Phoenix and Unicorn projects

Delphix CEO Disrupt or Die’s best-selling author Jedidah Yueh

Jen Cohen, Vice President of Core Engineering, Toyota Financial Services and To Be Determined

Bank of the West, CIO, Jacob Sorenson

Lindsay Lawrence, COO, First Foundation Bank Institute

session

Keynote: Responsible Innovation Shapes a Sustainable Future

In today’s increasingly complex world, driving innovation in a responsible way requires more than good intentions. In every industry, companies are embracing technology and practices to keep their teams as efficient as big tech and agile startup teams. If companies can act swiftly with a positive impact on society without trampling on data privacy, they can generate trillions of dollars of sustainable economic value. So how do you design a roadmap that supports and benefits from responsible innovation?

Women in the Technology Panel: A Balance between Responsibility and Fast Innovation

Female tech leaders are often at the center of the biggest business and technological transformation of our lives.

Learn about the amazing careers of these two leaders, the technologies that inspire them, and how they strike a balance between operational responsibility and fast innovation.

CXO Panels: Digital Transformation Priorities in CxO Suite

In today’s fast-paced environment, organizations must be able to identify new sources of competitive advantage, quickly pivot, and execute against core strategies.

Join us in this Fireside Chat for a fascinating dialogue about engaging in and winning digital transformation races.

