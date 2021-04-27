Increasing Data Privacy Group Proceedings Lloyd v Google LLC





After the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force, we have yet to see a lock in UK collective action based on violations of data privacy laws.Is the Supreme Court’s decision possible in the case of Lloyd vs. Google LLC?[1] Change this?

Lloyd v Google LLC is scheduled for a two-day hearing in the Supreme Court starting April 28, 2021. The outcome of this appeal can have a significant impact on both the availability and feasibility of damages due to loss of control of personal data. Of “opt-out” style group proceedings. This article considers the potential impact of a Supreme Court decision on class action proceedings in England and Wales.

Lloyd v Google LLC: Factual Background

In 2017, consumer rights advocate Richard Lloyd alleged that Google LLC (Google) acted in breach of its obligations as a data controller under the Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA 1998). I did. Lloyd’s allegation is based on Google’s secret tracking of the Internet activity of millions of Apple iPhone users for commercial purposes between August 9, 2011 and February 15, 2012.

Google was able to place the DoubleClick Ad Cookie on the user’s device. As a result, Google can collect a large amount of information about your Internet browsing activity, identifying or guessing various factors such as your interests, gender, race, gender, social class, political and religious affiliation, etc. I was able to do. Financial situation. Google is said to have been able to aggregate this information into groups where each component has a similar browsing history. These groups are labeled as “soccer enthusiasts” or “current affairs enthusiasts,” allowing advertisers to use Google’s DoubleClick service to select groups and target potential customers. I will.Lloyd v Google LLC: Current Situation

This claim was filed as a derivative suit under Rule 19.6 of the Civil Litigation Rules (CPR). Under this procedure, proceedings are filed on behalf of a defined class of individuals who share the same interests in the claim. This process is similar to a class action opt-out in the United States, but is rarely used in the United Kingdom due to the court’s narrow interpretation of what constitutes a “common interest.”

The predefined class identified by Lloyd consists of more than 4 million iPhone users in England and Wales, each allegedly influenced by Google’s use of workarounds. This claim seeks the same damages for each person for infringement of data protection rights.

On November 29, 2017, Mr. Lloyd applied to the High Court[2] To obtain permission to file a proceeding with Google in the United States outside the jurisdiction of the court. Warby J dismissed the application, saying that (a) no class suffered damages under Section 13 of DPA 1998 and (b) did not have the same interests required for a derivative suit under CPR 19.6 (1). Did. ), And (c) the judge exercised discretion under CPR 19.6 (2), in which case the court would not have allowed the claim to continue as a derivative suit.

The Court of Appeals considered these three points.[3] Conclusion:

Damages could, in principle, be ruled against loss of control of data, even in the absence of financial loss or distress suffered by the individual. Proving that damages can be claimed in principle, the court said, “I can’t imagine Google being able to file any defense against one represented claimant that didn’t apply to everything else. Wrong It is the same, and the claims claimed are therefore the parties represented have the same interests in the relevant sense. ”Warby that the court exercises its discretionary power under CPR 19.6 (2). He disagreed with J’s legitimacy and decided that “new exercise of discretion” was open to the court so that Mr. Lloyd’s proceedings could proceed.

In conclusion, Mr. Lloyd was granted permission to file a proceeding with Google outside the jurisdiction of the court. Google’s appeal to the Supreme Court will be heard at the end of this month (April 28, 2021).

What’s next?

If the Supreme Court upholds this new form of damages and class action proceedings, it could open the door to substantive claims in various areas.

Large-scale cybersecurity incidents often involve data breaches involving hundreds, thousands, or even millions of individuals. Improper use of cookies means that every visitor to your website may make a potential claim. Oracle and Salesforce are currently facing class action in both the High Court and the Dutch courts regarding the collection of data via cookies for real-time bidding / advertising. The High Court proceedings have been suspended until the outcome of this year’s Lloyd v. Google proceedings. If an organization improperly sends marketing communications to a marketing list in violation of privacy and electronic communications rules, all recipients may insist on sharing personal data. Without proper legitimate grounds. We have already seen a class action lawsuit filed against Facebook in connection with the allegation that Facebook allowed third-party applications to access your personal information without your knowledge and consent.

In either case, it is important to remember that there are many hurdles that individuals must overcome before taking collective action. These include (1) adjustments for multiple claimants who normally do not know each other to collectively pursue the claim. (2) Persuade the law firm to collectively represent the group, usually based on some conditional rate arrangement. That is, lawyers are usually not paid unless successful results are achieved. (3) The issue of securing litigation funds. Collective rights are a real risk to an organization, but it is not immediately easy that all problems are likely to lead to collective action.

Practical recommendations

The risk for businesses is that seemingly minor data privacy breaches can be met with a significant total value, with the claims of a large group. There are some practical steps that organizations can take now to mitigate the risk of potential data privacy claims culminating in group actions.

Check your privacy compliance in general, including ensuring that your privacy policy is comprehensive and up-to-date. Check your use of cookies and see if there are ways to improve the transparency of opt-in or cookie notifications. Improve your customer complaints team to identify potential data privacy complaints and escalate to the right team for your business. This gives you the best opportunity to resolve your personal concerns early on, before the plaintiff’s law firm is involved. Make sure you have robust incident response policies and procedures to prepare for potential cybersecurity incidents. Having a clear plan for the “worst case scenario” can shut down the incident as soon as possible and minimize the impact on the individuals involved.

At Womble Bond Dickinson, an international team of data privacy lawyers has extensive experience advising the UK’s data protection regime, managing privacy-focused regulatory investigations, and defending group proceedings. He also provides regular advice on cross-Atlantic privacy issues and has deep expertise in class action proceedings in the United States.

_________________

[1]Lloyd v Google LLC [2019] EWCA Civ 1599.

[2]Richard Lloyd v Google LLC [2018] EWHC 2599 (QB).

[3]Lloyd v Google LLC [2019] EWCA Civ 1599.

