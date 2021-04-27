IDTechEx explores innovative carbon capture technology





Carbon capture technology can be essential for the world to stay within the 2 ° C warming targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. The deployment of this technology has begun to pick up in recent years, but it is still far from the level of scale-up required to have a meaningful impact on climate change. Current technologies for removing CO2 from industrial gas streams or directly from the atmosphere are still cost and energy intensive, and existing carbon capture facilities struggle with downtime, maintaining CO2 capture targets, and managing costs. doing.

In this climate, there are important research efforts aimed at increasing the effectiveness of CO2 capture technologies and facilitating the deployment of potential technologies in the fight against climate change. Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) 2021-2040 is a new report from IDTechEx that analyzes the technical and commercial factors that may be key to the long-term success of carbon capture technology. I will.

Almost all large-scale carbon capture facilities currently in operation use solvent-based capture methods, and CO2-containing gas streams are exposed to liquid media that absorb CO2 by either physical or chemical mechanisms. I will. The absorbent is then regenerated using high temperature or reduced pressure to break the bond between the absorbent and CO2, creating a pure stream of CO2 that can be further processed. Solvents can capture high levels of CO2, but regeneration can be very energy consuming, especially in the case of chemisorbents, making the CO2 capture process uneconomical and reducing process sustainability. ..

Chemical absorption solvents are the most mature way to capture CO2, and most carbon capture facilities now rely on them. Chemical absorption is based on the reaction between CO2 and the solvent, forming weak chemical bonds. Chemical absorption solvents are generally more selective for CO2 than physical absorption solvents, are effective even at low CO2 partial pressures, and are capable of high levels of absorption.

Most chemically absorbed solvents are based on amines, which have been used industrially for CO2 removal in gas treatments since the 1950s. Primary alkanolamines such as MEA and DGA are the most widely used solvents for carbon capture and offer high chemical reactivity, favorable reaction rates, and acceptable stability. However, high energy consumption during solvent regeneration, corrosiveness, that is, the need for inhibitors and resistant materials, the difficulty of scaling up to thousands of tonnes of CO2 capture levels per day, deterioration in the presence, etc. , There are also some drawbacks. O2, SOx, and other impurities such as particles, HCl, HF, Hg.

The research focuses on overcoming these problems, with unique amines for next-generation carbon capture projects such as the Mitsubishi-developed KS-1 solvent used at the Petra Nova facility in Texas and Shell Global’s CanSolv Solvent. We are developing a base solvent. It is used in the Canadian Boundary Dam CCS project. Options include sterically hindered amines that weaken their binding to CO2 during the reaction, non-amine solvents that can promote solvent regeneration, new chemical trapping mechanisms, and amine and / or non-amine blends that can optimize specific CO2 capture. It is included. Status.

The physisorbent solvent selectively traps CO2 when it comes into contact with a gas stream without causing a chemical reaction. Physically absorbed solvents are less selective than chemically absorbed solvents and may not be effective at low CO2 partial pressures, but compared to chemical absorption, the physical absorption solvents are relatively easy to regenerate and at high temperatures. I don’t need it.

Unlike chemical absorption solvents, physical absorption solvents utilize a variety of compounds, each solvent suitable for a particular use case. For example, the rectizol process, licensed by Air Liquide’s affiliate Lurgi AG, uses cooled methanol as the solvent and can be applied to low and moderate CO2 enriched gas streams. Due to the high vapor pressure of the solvent, the absorption step must be performed at a very low temperature to reduce solvent loss.

Currently, the research is focused on the development of physical solvents with high thermal stability, improved selectivity, low vapor pressure, and low flammability and toxicity. Promising tools include fluorinated solvents and ionic liquids, both of which face the challenges of high viscosity and manufacturing costs.

Liquid amine scrubbing technology (ie, chemical solvent-based recovery) may dominate carbon recovery over the next few years, but remains largely academic research level, but there is great interest in alternatives to CO2 recovery. Has been done. Promising options include solid adsorbent-based CO2 capture and membrane-based CO2 separation, but many other new technologies such as cryogenic separation, electrochemical membranes, and laminated molding of new system components and materials. there is.

Solid adsorbents for CO2 capture include a variety of porous solid phase materials such as mesoporous silica, zeolites and organometallic frameworks (MOFs). Solid adsorbents may offer several advantages over solvent-based capture methods. Unlike amine-based solvents, solid adsorbents generally do not form chemical bonds with CO2, reducing the energy required to regenerate the adsorbent. In addition, solid adsorbents can provide better CO2 selectivity and improved stability compared to solvent-based capture.

However, it also has some drawbacks. Manufacturing costs can be much higher than simple amines. There are also important engineering challenges to overcome. Many solid-based adsorbents have only been tested on a lab scale under ideal conditions. This means a lot of research and development is needed before solid adsorbents become commonplace in commercial-scale carbon capture projects.

Svante is one of the few companies developing commercial-scale solid adsorbent-based capture technology. The company’s technology captures CO2 from flue gas, concentrates it, and then releases it for storage or use. This process takes only 60 seconds. The company uses nanoscale solid adsorbents with very large surface areas to maximize CO2 absorption. It claims that this provides greater absorption capacity than when a solvent is used. This technology is still in its infancy and has been proven at a 30 tpd pilot facility in Saskatchewan, Canada, but much of the industry is optimistic about its potential. Svante has raised over US $ 75 million and has partnerships with several companies across carbon capture areas such as Chevron Technology Ventures, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, Climeworks and Opus-12.

Membranes are also a potentially promising option for carbon capture. Membranes are of CO2 capture compared to solvent or adsorbent-based methods because they are passive, rely on CO2 diffusion, do not use chemicals or moving parts, and do not require regeneration steps. You can significantly reduce operating costs. Developed by Membrane Technology and Research Inc. in collaboration with the US Department of Energy, Polaris membranes are the first commercial membranes specifically developed for CO2 capture applications.

However, membrane separation for CO2 capture presents many challenges, and few companies are actively using it in large facilities or pilots. These challenges include trade-offs between gas permeability and selectivity, and stability issues in the presence of acid gases.

Membranes are also prone to fouling and become less effective over time. Another issue is the low partial pressure of CO2 in most exhaust gas streams. Process design and membrane material innovation are required before membranes can be commercially successful in CO2 capture.

Nevertheless, the development of successful membrane technologies can significantly reduce carbon capture costs and significantly drive carbon capture deployments around the world.

Beyond solvents, solid adsorbents and passive membranes, companies and researchers around the world are working to develop new ways to capture CO2 that can overcome the limitations of more established technologies. SES innovation cools the gas stream to a temperature below -140 ° C and sublimates CO2 to form a solid, which is separated, gasified, pressurized and used or stored, the so-called “ultra-low temperature carbon capture”. Is developing. SES Innovation claims that this method can achieve up to 99% CO2 capture at a much lower cost than traditional methods. FuellCellEnergy is trying to develop fuel cell technology, especially for carbon capture, by using electrochemical membranes to separate CO2 from the industrial waste gas stream. Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are investigating the use of laminated molding in carbon capture and developing creative heat exchangers and mass exchange contactors for efficient carbon capture.

Overall, innovations in carbon capture technology are important in ensuring the commercial viability of the technology and help overcome some barriers to widespread deployment. Amine-based solvent capture methods may continue to be the primary choice for the next few years, but they will develop a variety of creative solutions to address the problem of CO2 emissions and innovate in the field of capture technology. The number of companies is increasing. A new report from IDTechEx provides a comprehensive assessment of technological developments in the area of ​​carbon capture and identifies key drivers and constraints for success in the industry.

Read the article online: https: //www.hydrocarbonengineering.com/the-environment/27042021/idtechex-explores-innovation-carbon-capture-technology/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos