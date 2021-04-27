Download the free SKIDROW batch project





Project Boost SKIDROW Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing independent action game.

Overview of Project Boost SKIDROW PC Game 2021 * Project Boost is a third-person shooting game. The game focuses on exciting, fast-paced gameplay with a compelling story, which slowly unravels as the game progresses.

* Break into the Hoi Polloi Technologies building and get your answers. Beat every floor and rise above every encounter, as you slowly discover the reason behind all the chaos.

* We are constantly improving the gameplay and adding more content at one time. The team is trying their best to improve the game and make it a useful experience and an enjoyable ride. Thank you all for your support!

* Exciting fast-paced action

Immerse yourself in an action-packed shooting chaos, with only one rule, “Be the last person standing.”

Unlock different abilities as the game progresses and use them either tactically or as a full frontal attack. * Different enemies with different guns to face

Face different enemies with different traits and behaviors, while they will come to you relentlessly around every corner.

Enjoy the stylish look and the colorful look while you spread chaos around you. * A plot for revenge and salvation

The further you progress, the more you will be able to uncover the mysteries behind the madness, and you’ll finally reach the bottom of this bloodbath. * LAFAYAAAA Hyped Action

Everything looks cooler in slow motion!

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reassembly package: SkidrowGame File name: Project_Boost_SKIDROW.zip Game download size: 2.4 GBMD5SUM: d53184e36b7d9818b6a95decfd33d00a

Before you start Project Boost SKIDROW free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 * Processor: Core i5 equivalent or greater * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater * Storage: 4GB available space

Recommended:

* Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 * Processor: Core i5 equivalent or greater * Memory: 16GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon R9 390 or greater * Storage: 4GB available space

