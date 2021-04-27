Google is poised to break sales records and ride a surge in online spending





Google’s parent company said it would break sales records with the largest ever increase in quarterly revenue, boosted by a surge in digital advertising spending that strengthened the heavyweight division of technology, despite regulators trying to reduce its power. It is expected.

This pandemic is Alphabet Inc. It shocked the advertising business of GOOG 0.49%. More and more people are changing their lives online during the stay-at-home order, using Google search to find takeaway meal and grocery delivery options, and the company’s YouTube platform. The brand responded by shifting advertising spend from print, television and in-store promotions to find customers across Google’s world.

Wall Street expects these trends to power Tuesday’s Alphabet report, and FactSet’s research analysts predict first-quarter sales of about $ 51.51 billion and profits of $ 10.72 billion. I am. In the same period last year, when advertising revenue plummeted as the coronavirus crisis crippled the global economy, the company posted revenue of $ 41.16 billion and profit of $ 6.84 billion.

Newsletter registration

Technology alert

Major news in the technology sector.

As the world’s digital advertising leader, Google is in a position to benefit from the widespread wave of online advertising growth across the economy. Small rival Snap Inc. Last week reported a 66% increase in revenue due to strong user growth and increased advertising, while Verizon Communications Inc. increased advertising sales by 26%.

Due to the surge in digital spending, Google continues to grow even as its share of the US search advertising market declines. According to research firm eMarketer, the company’s search share fell from 61% last year to 57% last year, while rival Amazon.com Inc. rose from 13% to 19% over the same period.

Regulators continue to be the biggest obstacle to Google’s business success. Last year, the Justice Department and another state coalition filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that the company had a secret agreement in favor of search engines and advertising businesses to thwart competitors. The incident could force Google to spin off part of its business or find a rival and give up its perch.

In addition, antitrust proceedings have been filed by Epic Games via the GooglesPlay app store and by the publisher Daily Mail via a digital advertising auction.

Google has long said that it has been operating in a highly competitive market and that people are using search services not because they are forced, but because they choose. The Play Store operates under a fair policy to developers, and the ad tech business is competing with several publisher options in a crowded market.

The company continues to spend a lot of money to ensure that Google remains the default search engine for iPhones and other devices. Tolls, known as traffic acquisition costs, were expected to rise 23% year-on-year to $ 9.16 billion in the first quarter, analysts said.

Google is also spending time to diversify beyond its core advertising business with cloud computing services that challenge Amazon and Microsoft. The company was up 46% to $ 4.07 billion in the quarter, according to analysts who have beaten billions of dollars in transactions that are expected to help boost sales in the sector in recent months.

The company attracts new clients by packaging products that benefit the entire major advertising and search business. On Monday, it announced an eight-year, more than $ 1 billion deal with Spanish broadcaster Univision Communications Inc. This was partially won by YouTube and packaging with search elements.

This practice, known as bundling, has attracted criticism from lawmakers who claim to undermine competition, but Google cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says the company simply caters to consumer needs. It was.

While calling an analyst, Google is expected to answer questions about digital privacy. On Monday, Apple Inc. released a software update that gives users the option to prevent apps from tracking usage on iPhones and other devices. This change is expected to put pressure on Google to implement similar privacy measures for the world’s largest Android operating system. Such an operation is Facebook Inc., which uses data collected across mobile devices to target ads to users. Will confuse your business.

Google is dominated by digital advertising, so great care must be taken when introducing its own privacy restrictions on mobile operating systems. Privacy advocates and advocate competitors have similarly criticized plans to stop selling ads to individuals browsing multiple websites. Privacy advocates believe that plans to group individuals into an advertising cohort are not well underway, but rivals consider it anti-competitive.

Speed ​​bumps from privacy talent that are expected to slow Alphabets’ money-making machines. The company’s search engine locks 92% of global traffic, its map products have an 89% share of navigation, and YouTube accounts for 73% of the world of online video.

Write to Tripp Mickle at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos