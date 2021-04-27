New MRI technology can predict disability in MS patients-Med-Tech Innovation





A study published in Brainhas uses new MRI techniques to show what is happening in the brains of people in the early stages of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Scientists say these previously unseen changes may predict how a person will become disabled in the future.

MS can cause a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, vision problems, numbness, pain, and mobility problems. Its unpredictable and different for everyone, uncertainties about how the condition progresses in terms of both symptoms and severity are often the main source of concern for affected people. .. This uncertainty also relies on the fact that MRI, the primary tool used to diagnose and follow up MS patients, can only see a small portion of the complex MS injuries that occur.

This University College London (UCL) study, funded by the MS Society and Rosetrees Trust, combines advanced MRI techniques to show the microscopic changes taking place in the MS brain. The Queen Square MS Center team observed 42 people who experienced their first MS symptoms in the last three months, and compared to healthy volunteers, MRI is our brain function and sodium concentration, which is a fundamental component of the brain. I found that it showed a change in microstructure.

Importantly, the magnitude of these changes corresponds to subtle signs of disability, such as decreased walking speed and increased EDSS scores, and these previously undetectable changes are one of such disabilities. It suggests that it may be the cause. Further longitudinal studies on 42 subjects are still underway, but are even used to more accurately predict how MS will affect them in the future.

Dr. Sarah Cororone, a neurologist and clinical research associate and author of the study at UCL, said: But traditional techniques don’t give us the big picture.

This development is exciting because these new technologies go far beyond what traditional MRI can do, and allow early MS to see damage and changes in brain tissue never seen before. This approach can provide valuable information about early multiple sclerosis, which was previously only available through postmortem studies of brain tissue in people with advanced multiple sclerosis. By providing clues as to how multiple sclerosis progresses, it is hoped that these techniques will lead to a better long-term prognosis and greater certainty in the future for newly diagnosed individuals.

Traditional MRI findings in practice today cannot show clinical volatility in MS. Currently, white matter lesions in the brain and spinal cord appear as white spots on MRI scans, but these white spots provide relatively little information about the extent and scale of damage, and this study links white matter lesions to disorders. Was not seen.

Disorders of MS are caused by both inflammation and nerve loss, the latter causing the progressively worsening and irreversible disorders found in progressive MS. Visible changes using these new techniques indicate damage to nerves and may prove to be a very early sign of the possibility of progressive disease. If this is confirmed in further long-term studies, clinicians can translate that knowledge into a more targeted use of treatment in early multiple sclerosis and improve the patient’s prognosis. Such an understanding can be especially important if neuroprotective drugs begin to reveal the goals of the MS Society Stop MS Appeal within the next five years.

Dr. Emma Gray, Research Assistant Director, MS Society, said: MS is highly unpredictable and providing people with more reliable information about the future is one of the organization’s greatest goals. I’m really proud to have funded this research. It can help provide that certainty.

The next step is for the team to continue to follow up on this group of people living with MS to see if there is a link between these changes and how MS develops. If the changes can predict later disability, this will significantly change how the condition is managed, how future clinical trials are conducted, and ultimately provide people with multiple sclerosis with the information they need for future planning. ..

24-year-old Amy Thompson lives in Manchester and has relapsing-remitting MS.

She states: Most people living with MS, including myself, will say that the worst part of their illness is their unpredictability and uncertainties about the future. No one knows what tomorrow will bring. In that respect, this technology is very positive. I think that really important people have the option to know how their MS progresses, so their treatment can be tailored to them at this time.

Some people may not want to know how bad MS is, but knowing it can help in many other ways. It will help me plan ahead and generally reduce some of my anxiety about what the future holds. And even if you say it doesn’t look good, you’ll still be motivated to do anything you can. Some people go the other way and can be adversely affected, but I personally feel that turning the corner puts you in a better position. So you can get the best possible treatment and care and live well with your multiple sclerosis.

