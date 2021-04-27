I was able to get a bionic eye faster than I expected





Bioelectronics company Pixium Vision SA has announced that it has received the HealthTech Award 2020 for its bionic vision system.

Award-winning in the Best Products / Trading category, this futuristic system is designed to be visible to the visually impaired and is “the most promising game changer to develop new technologies for healthcare.” Recognized as a recipient at the awarding MedTech Forum 2021. In Europe, “according to a press release.

Lloyd Diamond’s CEO of Pixium Vision said: “The Prima system shows the potential to significantly improve the quality of life of patients with dry AMD, and this award recognizes their ability to improve vision.”

Formally known as the Bionic Vision System, the Prima System is designed to restore vision to the blind and can do so without permanently replacing the current vision.

According to the press release, “In atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the Prima system, a photoreceptor photoelectromotive alternative that uses both central prosthesis and peripheral natural visual acuity at the same time, is crucial PRIMA vera. It is being studied in the exam. “

The study was started last year and its purpose is to “identify the safety and benefits provided by the Prima system”. This study and its approval are the final clinical steps that Pixium Vision requires for its system before seeking market approval in Europe.

“Positive data from the French feasibility study show that patients with dry AMD had significantly improved vision when using the Prima system,” the press release said. “This study also showed that patients could use the prosthetic central visual field and the remaining peripheral visual field generated by the Prima system at the same time, which is an important step forward in the treatment of dry AMD.”

According to InterestingEngineering, the goal of the Prima System is to use technology to improve vision loss and retinal degenerative diseases such as AMD. According to InterestingEngineering, 285 million people worldwide are visually impaired, 39 million of whom are completely blind. Of those 285 million, 200 million live in AMD, and 365,000 are diagnosed with AMD daily, Interesting Engineering reports.

Pixium Vision’s bionic vision system seems to be one step closer to humankind in bridging the gap between reality such as Star Trek and science fiction. Similar technology is in the likes, albeit with a little more science fiction than the Prima system. of Star Trek: The Next Generation After all, LaVar Burton’s George La Forge can be seen using eye implants. But the eye implant wasn’t about restoring vision, but about giving him telescopic vision and infrared vision to detect the head.

Once a product like the Prima System is approved and brought to market, it’s easy to see how it could impact the world.

