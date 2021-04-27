News People, April 27-Companies





Pegasus Senior Living Announces Several Executive Changes Chris Hollister

Chris Hollister, co-founder of Pegasus Senior Living, will become chairman and CEO after co-founder Stephen Vic retires. Vic has announced his retirement in the midst of ongoing health problems.

Pegasus also announced a series of senior team moves.

Richard Williams, Senior Vice President of HH Hunts Senior Living, will join the company in June as Chief Operating Officer. He also worked at Southern Assisted Living and played an important role in the development, acquisition and day-to-day operations of the supported living and memory care community.

Stephen Vic

Williams brings over 36 years of experience in the healthcare industry to its position, including the management of acute care hospitals. He also has over 30 years of experience in senior living operations, acquisitions, development and government relations.

Daniel Leaf will be promoted from Vice President of Operations to Senior Vice President of Operations. He has over 15 years of experience managing all aspects of senior life, including work in India and China.

Wade Mullis has been promoted from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial Officer. His expertise spans several areas of the company, including IT, capital projects and maintenance, food services, contract management, and home office management.

Atria Senior Living Announces Executive Appointment Christian

Chris Naru has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Atria Senior Living, Ali Salia has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Glenis Solutions, a new subsidiary of Atria, and Melanie Bedel has been promoted to the United States. I was promoted to Vice President of Sales.

Nall will be Atria’s top executive client interface with Glennis Solutions, leading efforts to deploy new technologies to improve the efficiency and management of the Atrias community. His responsibility focuses on helping to further accelerate technological innovation to improve the quality of life of residents.

Nall leads the company’s progress in senior living technology leadership through innovative initiatives such as smart apartment automation, hospitality and cooking software, emergency call technology, call center support, and telemedicine.

Nall was recently Senior Director of Corporate Platforms, Digital Engineering, Digital Services, and Operations at Papa Johns International. Prior to that, he led enterprise resource planning and application and technology process improvement efforts in finance, sales operations, risk and compliance for companies such as Atlanta’s General Electric and HD Supply. Louisville, Kentucky; Orlando, Florida; Wilmington, NC, Brussels.

Alisa Ria

Sareea is most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer and head of Glennis Solutions. GlennisSolutions offers a software suite as a service technology solution and a software platform to help senior living providers and operators improve resident care and business management.

Under the leadership of Sareeas, Atrias innovations include the creation of Atria Mobile, a smartphone app that connects residents, families and staff, from monitoring vital signs of residents to community activities and dining menus.

Atria’s 13-year veteran, Bedel drives sales strategy and growth for corporate portfolios of brands such as Atria Senior Living, Atria Signature, Atria Park and Gladwell Senior Living.

Bedell recently served as Vice President of Sales Support for the Atrias Northeast division, which includes 28 communities in the New York metropolitan area and 19 communities throughout New England. Under her leadership, the northeastern division of the company exceeded its revenue targets and expanded its major referral partnerships.

In her expanded national role, Bedel oversees US sales initiatives, management, and employment across the 28 states in which Atria operates.

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Announces Executive Appointment

Joe Ulveling has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and David Pulliam has been appointed Director of Corporate Health at Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries in Jefferson City, Missouri. Both positions are the first for state-wide provinces.

Ulveling has brought 18 years of experience to his new role, working at the Missouri Baptist Convention in operations and wealth management, as well as in the financial and banking industries.

Pullia has been working in the healthcare industry for decades. As a medical director, he oversees corporate resident care policies and provides institutional leaders and staff with expert guidance on infection control procedures, nursing and physician issues, and medication management.

Wesley Life Appoints Amy Hutchins as Chief Marketing Officer

Amy Hutchins has joined Wesley Life, based in Johnston, Iowa, as Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created role, she provides advanced leadership, strategic direction and ongoing support for marketing, sales, branding and communication.

Hutchins oversees the planning, development and execution of Wesley Lifes marketing and sales initiatives for all services. She shares responsibility for achieving results related to current services and providing marketing and sales strategies that support the growth of the organization.

Hutchins brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience to this position. She has held several leadership positions in a variety of industries, including work for Fortune 500 companies such as Canon, Miller Electric and Endo Pharmaceuticals. She founded Des Moines-based Market Logic and held senior positions at Two Rivers Marketing and ITA Group.

Arizona Pioneers Home Announces Jessica Sullivan as Director Jessica Sullivan

Jessica Sullivan has been appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to oversee the Arizona Pioneers Home. She is the successor to Ted Armand, who will retire at the end of May.

Sullivan has been working at home for nearly 20 years and has recently been a caregiver supervisor. Her mother was a home nurse. The facility opened in 1911 as a resting place for older settlers who helped establish the Prescott area of ​​Arizona. Since then, it has acted as a care facility for up to 150 residents, providing personal life support, intermediate and skilled care.

Sullivan joined the house as a certified nursing assistant. She became a certified physiotherapy aide and was responsible for coordinating and communicating resident therapy orders and services, as well as adjunct therapy appointments.

Sullivan later became a Nursing Assistance Assistant, assisting in rehabilitation coordination and external management, and managing the health care supply, testing, maintenance and planning of residents. She was recently a caregiver supervisor, where she oversaw resident care and team and facility management.

The facility operates on a budget of approximately $ 5 million annually through the State Land Trust, Miner Hospital Fund, State Charity Fund, and General Fund. Residents pay a portion of their care based on their income, which is returned to general financial resources.

Grace Management Appoints Sara Moriyama as Director of Hospitality and Engagement

Sarah Moriyama has been appointed as the new National Director of Hospitality and Engagement at Maple Grove, Minnesota-based Grace Management. In her new role, Moriyama will provide support, inspiration and training for hospitality and engagement to all Grace Management Senior Living Communities.

Worked at Disney before joining the company. She has over 10 years of leadership experience in operations and hospitality.

Avalon Park Appoints Greg Tournillon Executive Chef and Food Service Director Greg Tournillon

Greg Tournillon has been appointed Executive Chef and Food Service Director of Avalon Park, an independent living community based in Cottleville, Missouri, scheduled to open in late summer.

Tournillon brings over 24 years of experience to his new position. He oversees and oversees the entire culinary department, including personnel management, kitchen operations, menu development, and food preparation.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Tornillon trained in French, Italian and Swiss cuisine at some of the world’s top restaurants. He is a territory manager for a gourmet food company, an executive chef for corporate food services, a chef instructor at LEcole Culinaire in St. Louis, Missouri, and president and owner of his own gourmet store front catering, restaurant and deli specializing in food. I’ve been. And wine.

Tournillon has won several acclaims and awards for his cooking. I believe that one of his most memorable achievements was preparing dinner at the Roberge du Lion d’Or in Geneva during the Geneva Summit of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985.

Greeley Senior Living Lodge Appoints Christina Herndon Sales, Marketing Director

Kristina Herndon has been appointed Sales and Marketing Director of Lodge At Greeley Senior Living in Greeley, Colorado.

In this role, Herndon will work closely with future residents and their families to help them explore their living options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care apartments, amenities and services.

Herndon began working at the lodge as a personal care assistant while in high school. She has worked in a variety of elderly life and care settings, including clinics, communities, rehab centers and skilled nursing facilities.

Katy Peterson has been appointed Lifestyle Director at the Langford Methodist Retirement Community at College Station, Texas. She oversees activities such as fitness classes, lectures, socializing and going out.

Peterson was previously a Senior Services Coordinator at College Stations Parks and Recreation Department.

