Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map exploit will be fixed “soon”





Call of Duty: One of the big and flashy new additions to Warzone in Season 3 is the new map. In the end, the last map was blown away a bit. It is still Verdansk and dates back to 1984. So, as with online games, people quickly searched for glitches and exploits on new maps and then found a map that could hide underneath and shoot enemies.

The developer, Raven Software, used Twitter (below) to update fans that they were aware of the issue and added a “coming soon” fix. The developers are also providing links to Trello boards that are currently having issues with “fixed” and “under investigation”, so I hope you don’t wait too long.

You can get under the map using some attractions, but the two most popular spots are the stadium and the airport. We won’t go into detail about how to exploit maps here, but there are many videos on the Internet that you may have already seen.

But as usual, the player took it in his hand and, while waiting for the fix, set out the justice of vigilantism. Currently, one of Warzone subreddit’s most popular posts is to move down the map and wipe out other players using exploits. For example, JuuliusCeasar69 is:

I’m doing a better job of cracking down on this game than Activision from COD Warzone

This exploit will occur just days after Season 3 is released. Activision marked this opportunity with a multi-day event involving a series of quests. Of course, the server also struggled, so Verdansk wasn’t the only issue. This is expected.

But if you have the hope that the old Verdansk will come back, that seems unlikely.

We have been investigating exploitable spots on the map that allow players to reach areas that are normally inaccessible.

The fix will start soon. # Warzone https: //t.co/YcnMSq8m1w

— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 26, 2021

“Season 3 begins with a transition event,” said Associate Creative Director Amos Hodge in a video. “I want to make this event memorable. I want players to actually actively participate in the story. Players don’t know that, but the current Verdansk – play in that state again. There is nothing to do. The current Verdansk is gone and will not come back. “

If you’re considering bringing some map exploit users to justice, our best Warzone loadouts and best Warzone gun guides are certainly right.

