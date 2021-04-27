WhatsApp is testing the option to set a 24-hour timer for messages to disappear: Report-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending April 27, 2021 16:55:36 IS

Last year, WhatsApp unveiled a new feature called Message Loss, which was first introduced by Snapchat and is an extension of disappearing text and media. WhatsApp is currently reported to be adding a new option to the message hiding feature. This allows the user to set a timer for this feature.

This feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new 24-hour option to hide messages, and when enabled, the messages will be deleted after 24 hours. This is almost the same as WhatsApp status, Instagram. / Facebook stories, and even Snapchat stories work the same way.

The new option acts as an additional feature setting.

Currently, there is only a 7-day option. When enabled, certain chat messages will be deleted after 7 days.

New features will soon reach Android, iOS, and WhatsApp web users. But we haven’t been told anything about when this will happen.

For those who don’t know, the option to clear the message is in the chat settings. All you need to do is go to the chat window, tap the person’s name, scroll down a bit to see the options, and enable it if you want to start sending long-lasting messages ..

(Read again: How to enable the disappearing message feature on WhatsApp)

In related news, WhatsApp, like Snapchat, will also introduce the option to send disappearing photos and videos for private conversations. This feature will be initially available to Android users.

One of the interesting things about this is that unlike Snapchat, taking a screenshot of the disappearing media doesn’t notify others.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos