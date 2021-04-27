Google puts pressure on racial equality audits after the collapse of AI ethics





An influential racial justice group has asked Google to allow independent auditors to investigate the company’s business for potential discriminatory activity.

The Color of Change is urging Internet search giants to undergo a racial equality audit of their business after the two women who led the company’s Ethical AI team have been banished.

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives, the Color of Change is a public and independent audit that makes the company “racial equality, civil rights, and non-discrimination.” He said it would help to better identify the relevant strengths and weaknesses.

“Black Google employees face a hostile work environment where employees share racist sentiment, black Google employees are responsible for educating their colleagues, and worse, discriminatory. We are liable for flagging new products, features, or policies, “the organization wrote in a letter.

Racial equality audits are conducted by a third-party group that analyzes a company’s business model (from policies to products and services) to determine whether it is causing, strengthening, or perpetuating discrimination. I will.

From others

equality

EARLIER: BlackRock defeats Wall Street rank in planned racial audit

The Color of Change, which succeeded in allowing other tech companies to perform these audits, criticized YouTube for fostering social media influencers to spread white supremacists and other radical content.

The initiative puts pressure on Alphabet Inc.’s Google on how to handle racial justice issues, such as allegations of harassment, investigation of key AI biases, and a surge in harassment videos on YouTube. I am. Last year, Color of Change was Facebook Inc over discriminatory content. Helped organize the boycott advertiser.

Read more: YouTube manager ignores warnings and rampant toxic videos

YouTube’s public policy executive, Alexandra Veitch, will be working with Facebook and Twitter Inc. executives on Tuesday in front of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee to testify how social media technology is shaping public discourse. ..

“Google likes to make us feel like we’re on the side of equality and justice, but they lack transparency on the matter,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, in an interview. It was. “They couldn’t be accountable, so we need to take this step with them.”

This group repeatedly met with the company to discuss the issue of racial justice. It even demanded a meeting with Pichai, who was rejected, Robinson added.

“Diversity, inclusion, fairness, and basic civil and human rights are important to our workplace, our suppliers’ efforts, and the way we operate our company,” Google spokeswoman Jose Castagneda said in a statement. It’s the focus. ” “There’s always a lot to do. We welcome feedback from the Color of Change as we steadily move forward with our commitment to racial equality.”

Immediately after George Floyd’s police killing in June last year, Google promised to increase its senior-level underrepresented group by 30% by 2025. The company then added another goal to more than double the number of Black + Google employees at all other levels by 2025. The company also hires more people to support undervalued employees, advise on career progress, and more to ensure that the performance evaluation process is fair and impartial. It states that it will deploy the check.

EARLIER: Alphabet that introduces executive bonuses that are partially tied to ESG goals

In December 2020, Google’s Ethical AI team began to collapse after being controversial over a treatise that prominent black researcher Timnit Gebru considered critical of artificial intelligence technology. Gebru and her co-leader Margaret Mitchell have been banished and blamed sexist and racist cultures for being excluded from conversations about AI ethics.

Read more: Google’s ethical AI turmoil began long before the public unraveled

Gebru is well-known in her 2018 breakthrough study, which showed that there are insufficient facial recognition products to classify dark-skinned people.

In recent years, Color of Change and other civil rights organizations have been successful in promoting independent racial equality audits on Facebook and Airbnb Inc. Following a Facebook audit, the company hired Roy Austin, a former Justice Department official, under US President Barack Obama. Oversee its civil rights strategy. According to the auditor, Facebook did not follow some other recommendations.

— With the support of Nico Grant

Before coming here, it’s in the Bloomberg terminal.

learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos