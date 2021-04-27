SOLTECH Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation





Atlanta, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staff and technology consulting, SOLTECH today has Thayer J. Tate as Chief Technical Officer to drive growth. Announced to be promoted to CTO). Technological innovation is progressing as the company continues to expand its offerings nationwide. Thayer is part of SOLTECH’s executive team, bringing a deep background in technology consulting and a long history of leading software design, development and distribution teams.

Thayer leads SOLTECH’s vision and strategy in delivering technology and software solutions, while working closely with other business teams to support SOLTECH’s commitment to innovation, quality, and delivery excellence.

Tim Smith, CEO and President of SOLTECH, said: “It’s paramount to have the right team to keep expanding our technology delivery and software development teams. Thayer is the perfect new CTO.“ We have a passion for innovation and already our culture. We are very fortunate to have such an experienced technical expert who is familiar with and embodies our dedication to providing the best service and support to our clients. ”

Thayer has been with SOLTECH for over 15 years, bringing over 20 years of in-depth technical experience to his new role, including key consultant roles at IBM and PWC. While working in technology consulting, Sayre has helped large companies solve global and complex business challenges, as well as medium-sized organizations and start-ups where innovation and speed are key to success. ..

At SOLTECH, Sayre began his tenure with a focus on project management and innovation in SOLTECH’s project delivery methodology, eventually acquiring ownership of the owners who will lead the technical direction of SOLTECH’s software solutions organization. did. Thayer has contributed projects in many methodologies, including design-focused methodologies such as SDLC and Waterfall, and agile methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, and Extreme Programming. Sayre holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and regularly supports students and organizations by providing education through topic-based speaking engagement.

With over 20 years of experience, SOLTECH hosts web and mobile applications, platform-based solutions, AI and machine learning, and cloud-based and data-driven software solutions. SOLTECH’s Software Solutions division complements the Staffing Services division, which provides services including staffing for contract labor, employment contracts, and direct hiring IT positions.

About SOLTECH Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staff, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. .. They focus on enhancing, inspiring and solving all of the business problems of various clients who need web, mobile, platform, machine learning and data-centric software solutions. .. SOLTECH’s business goals include staying aware of business technology needs while building strong partnerships with clients. Their comprehensive purpose is to make the world a better place by enabling innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier and more productive. .. For more information, please visit visitsoltech.net.

Media Contact: VirginiaCochranCarabiner Communications 615.390.1326[email protected]

Source Soltec

Related Links

http://www.soltech.net.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos