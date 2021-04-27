The Vivo V21 5G has a very powerful selfie camera





Vivo in China has a new photo-centric smartphone with a twist. The rear camera is also very powerful, but the front (selfie) camera is where Vivo throws everything and puts the kitchen sink.

With two flavors, the Vivo V21 and the Vivo V215G, the Vivo V21 has a 44-megapixel self-camera with optical image stabilization, electronic image stabilization, and autofocus, all of which help create pretty good selfies. .. According to Vivo, there are also “breakthrough” light sensors that make selfies look good, but the company doesn’t share the details.

The front camera also supports 4K video recording and has a feature called AI Night Portrait. It uses AI to reduce noise in dark environments. This gives you a high quality self even at night.

The rest of the specs are pretty sweet, but some costs are definitely reduced compared to your typical flagship phone. The Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the back is a 64/8/2 megapixel triple camera with wide, ultra wide and macro lenses, with the telephoto (zoom) lens significantly omitted. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core chip, with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage memory (and a microSD card slot), and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Vivo didn’t send me the full specs for the two devices, so I think the biggest difference between them is that the V215G model includes a 5G connection.

At this time, Vivo says nothing about the price or availability of the Vivo V215G or V21.

