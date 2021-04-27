How (and why) Amazon shares its technology with retailers around the world





Amazon is well known as one of the largest retailers in the world. Lesser known is that thousands of other retailers are using Amazon technology to power their businesses. Yes, this typical e-commerce mess is often criticized for retailing issues in physical stores, incorporating some of the highly innovative ones that have highlighted it and making it available to other retailers. It offers.

He talked specifically about Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing division. This has been a hot topic lately as Andy Jassy, ​​the group’s top executive, will become Amazon’s future CEO when founder Jeff Bezos resigns later this year.

The power of the cloud

Well, if the word cloud computing wants to stun you, wait. Because only the retail application of the business is much more sexy than its descriptors mean. Have you heard of the cashierless Just Walk Out technology currently used by retailers like Hudson? It started with AWS. Real-time personalized product recommendations in StockX? That is AWS. Morrisons and Petco call center? Well, you understand the point.

The list is growing, many of which are the entire host of well-known retailers that may be considered Amazon’s competitors using technology developed by AWS. The list includes Best Buy, Zalando, Zulily, J.Crew, and Instacart, to name just a few.

Tom Litchford, AWS’s Head of Retail Worldwide Business, sees it as moving the entire retail industry forward, not competition.

Our goal is to help [our retailer] Customers grow their business, he said in an interview with RetailTouchPoints. The challenge in retail is not so much focused on the dynamics of competition, but on what consumers want and how they can address and solve what their customers want. is. If you can do that, you can build a business that can withstand the elements of time.

Of course, this is not an Amazon charity. Cloud computing is a big business for a company. In fact, AWS is currently Amazon’s main profit driver. The division closed 2020 with annual operating income of over $ 13.5 billion, accounting for approximately 63% of the company’s annual operating income. With these numbers, Jassy’s schedule makes a lot of sense.

According to the Synergy Research Group, Jassy helped launch AWS in 2006, and under his leadership, the group occupies a leading position in the field of cloud computing, achieving a market share of over 30%. , Much better than competitors such as Microsoft and Google (although Microsoft is profitable) grounded).

Developed by retailers for retailers

AWS serves many industries, only one of which is retail. But by developing this role as a technical enabler in the industry, Amazon has taken the center of retail innovation head-on.

According to Richford, AWS is different from other cloud providers because the services it offers are primarily developed for retail. They were developed for Amazon’s consumer business or other retailers.

In fact, for Litchford, Amazon Retail is just another customer, just like thousands of other retailers where he and his team act as problem solvers. He uses the Amazon Go store as an example. When the Amazon Go business unit began working with AWS, their business challenge was to eliminate checkout lines. At the time, existing technologies were either too complex, too expensive, or both. That’s why we pioneered the computer vision technology we needed to capture feeds from hundreds of cameras at the same time. [a shopper] I’m doing it at that store.

The technology, now known as Just Walk Out (JWO), is now available for purchase by other retailers. Both Hudson and CIBO Express will introduce JWO, for example, in several locations at the airport, allowing shoppers to check in to stores using the palm of their hand (instead of the more annoying app barcodes and credit cards). We use the latest technological innovations. scan) is being conducted at several Whole Foods locations in and around Seattle.

Retreat to advance retail

Just Walk Out technology shows how AWS works with retail clients to address some of the industry’s biggest challenges. Litchford is working back from the business challenges he is trying to solve. We solve it and release the technology to all customers as long as the customer who runs it can do it.

Another example: Deep learning technology that enhances Amazon’s virtual voice assistant Alexa is now available for developers to create their own natural language chatbots through the Amazon Lex service.

And the COVID pandemic has created many new opportunities for Richford and his team to work backwards with their clients. [COVID] He said it didn’t cause problems for retailers, it only exposed them and accelerated the need for their response.

For example, during a pandemic, many retailers, including the British supermarket chain Morrisons, saw the volume of calls at customer care centers go through the roof. Morrisons moved its contact center to AWSsConnect in 2019, and when the volume increased six-fold in response to a pandemic, retailers implemented automated messages to train corporate and store personnel on the platform. We were able to respond quickly by increasing the number of personnel. .. The platform also allowed Morrisons to deliver to vulnerable, unskilled customers at the front door by allowing them to place orders over the phone.

Connect Contact Center solutions are one of AWS’s fastest growing services and are also used by Petco, GE Appliances, and Chronext. According to Amazon, 5,000 Connect Contact Centers were launched in March and April 2020 alone.

As a result of the pandemic, supply chain issues have surfaced and AWS demand forecasting solutions have become central. According to Richford, a large grocery chain in India was able to improve accuracy by almost three times by implementing an AWS Forecast solution.

Handle seasonality and sales spikes more efficiently

When it comes to retail and cloud computing, Richford said e-commerce support is an unmanageable achievement. He said we call it lifting and shifting, moving to the cloud. When you think about e-commerce, most of the time, on-premises, [legacy systems operated in-house or on premises], It sits there idle and does nothing, but then the holidays hit [and its] Overtaxation.

Autoscaling, which can run in the cloud, scales resources up to a volume as it enters, Litchford added. When the volume goes down, it goes down. And you are paying for resources only while they are running. [Retailers can see] Migrating these systems to the cloud can save 30% to 50%.

Beyond lifts and shifts, all AWS activities are centered around digital transformation and fall into three main segments:

The aforementioned Connect includes cloud-based contact center services. Personalize uses machine learning technology to develop personalized solutions such as real-time product recommendations on Amazon.com. andForecast, a demand forecasting service based on the technology used by Amazon.com.Creation of culture

Cloud technology enables rapid transformation, but it also requires a change in the way retailers think, according to Litchford.We have to change our mind [in retail] From being more risk-averse to becoming a more culture, he said. That is the beauty of cloud technology. In the past, it could take a year to procure hardware and software and set everything up to do an experiment. With the cloud, it literally takes just a few hours to set up something and start testing, so you can always experiment. The culture of experimentation is where all the innovation is really born.

The speed at which that innovation can occur is also a hallmark of cloud computing and is not hampered by time-limited release schedules like software. Litchford actively talks about hundreds of launch announcements in his inbox, and customer demands (both Amazon customers and other retailers) are constantly driving the development of new extensions, which turn around and others. Now available to AWS customers.

AWS has been accused by some software developers of open-pit mining open source innovations and then packaging and selling them. Perhaps one of the loudest voices in this regard is Elastic, which sued Amazon for trademark violations in late 2017. Amazon denies fraud and the proceedings are still underway, revealing a vast gray area of ​​the world of innovation. One of them takes place in the larger context of a thorough scrutiny of Amazon and other big tech players about potential anti-competitive practices.

Not all of them have stopped AWS, and AWS continues to innovate after innovation. Exxon station voice operated gas pump. A 3D virtual Ralph Lauren store developed by Obsess built on AWS infrastructure. All emails with personalized product recommendations from cosmetics brand Mecca are aimed at advancing retail.

I have been in retail for about 40 years, Litchford said. Prior to joining AWS in 2017, he led the National Retail Federation’s technology community and spent more than 13 years at Microsoft. Today’s retailers don’t really understand consumers and how the technology they use changes their shopping habits. Often, retailers are lagging behind in adopting technologies that can really help drive retailers in terms of innovation. With the speed of things moving today, retailers must be able to keep up, and until this culture is reached, retailers can’t keep up.

