Redmi K40 Gaming Edition with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Announces 120Hz Refresh Rate: Price, Specifications





Launched in China, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is the latest entrant to the Redmi K40 series. As the name implies, the phone features dedicated gaming features such as retractable shoulder buttons, three mics, Dolby Atmos support, and JBL-tuned audio. The design of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is similar to a regular phone, but with an impressive design, it differs from other gaming phones, which are generally thick. The phone is also IP53 dustproof and water resistant.

Price of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is available in a 6GB + 128GB model and is priced at RMB 1,999 (about RMB 23,000), the 8GB + 128GB configuration is RMB 2,199 (about RMB 25,300), and 8GB + 256GB is RMB 2,399 (about Rs 2,399). .. Approximately Rs. 27,600), the price of 12GB + 128GB is CNY2,399, and finally the price of the 12GB + 256GB model is CNY2,699 (approximately Rs .31,100). You can choose from three colors: black, silver, white, and Bruce Lee Special Edition. Bruce Lee Special Edition is only available in a 12GB + 256GB configuration and costs RMB 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,300).

Pre-orders for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will begin tonight and will be available from April 30th. At this time, there is no information regarding the availability of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition overseas.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specifications

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.67 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR 10+. Internally, the phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition includes a triple rear camera that includes a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.65 lens, an 8 megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 megapixel sensor. Setup is installed. .. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally located hole punch cutout.

Phone connection options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports for charging. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The Xiaomi has a 5,065mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging on gaming phones. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is also IP53 dustproof and water resistant. It is 8.3 mm thick and weighs 205 grams. The speaker is tuned by JBL. The phone comes with an L-shaped USB Type-C connector. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features Liquid Cool technology, a steam chamber with white graphene, to keep your phone cool under load.

This week, Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, will dive into all of Apple iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.





