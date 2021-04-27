A set of headphones equipped with EEG is intended to monitor concentration





It looks like a headphone, but it has an EEG sensor on the earcup.

Nervous

Despite the waves of neural input devices that are promised to be on the horizon over the next few years, there is currently no wearable that senses the everyday brain that comes to mind. Launched next year, Neurable Enten aims to be a Fitbit suitable for the EEG landscape in the form of headphones.

Facebook is planning a wrist-worn neural interface that measures the firing of motor neurons. Companies like NextMind are looking for worn-out devices that can measure some of the places you’re looking for. Neurable headphones and their passive measurements of focus are a bit like the Muse meditation headband released a few years ago.

Neurotech start-up Neurable previously developed a brain-controlled VR game in 2017. The new technology does not utilize VR (or AR) and instead uses relatively modestly shaped over-ear headphones. According to co-founder and neuroscientist Ramses Alcaide, who spoke at ZoomCall, the idea was to design it for long-term use in order to lengthen brain wave measurements.

The Neurable app interprets the data, displays focus or distraction patterns based on EEG patterns, and recommends songs that may increase focus. The idea is to help the wearer show that he or she may be in a more or less focused mental state, and perhaps use that consciousness to choose a music or work schedule. The headphones also have noise canceling capabilities and gesture-based music controls. Neurable promises that winks and nods can skip tracks and play or pause music.

Insights based on enhanced EEG data may not currently be here, but over time (and sufficient EEG readings), accumulated machine learning of heart rate data has provided more advanced health indicators. As well as fitness bands, there may be a future for extended EEG insights.

I haven’t tried Neurable headphones yet and I don’t know how useful they would be if they did exactly what they promised. (Also, I don’t know how good the sound quality is.) However, Neurable Enten headphones seem to be usable for listening to music and movies, and connecting to a VR headset via a 3.5mm jack. A phone to send EEG data to your company’s app (headphones have Bluetooth 5.1).

According to Alcaide, the sensors used in Enten headphones can then change to other shapes: the arms of smart glasses or the sides of VR headsets. But for now, he considers headphones the best way to make something practical with enough battery life to be worn for long periods of time. These promise a 12 hour battery on a single charge.

Do you wear these and discover if certain music helps me focus? Can you tell if my sleep pattern is affecting things? Or what if a particular time zone is better for me? How about multiple monitors? I don’t know, but at launch, these headphones most likely appear to show a basic focused / unfocused pattern of brain activity. But over time, these types of insights seem to be of interest to researchers and businesses, even if they aren’t individuals.

Headphones will not be available until April or May next year, so no one really knows what to do until then. But when companies are discussing the potential of EEG and brain computer interfaces in future devices, these headphones look like another possible way to add these sensors. I still don’t know if I want them in the first place.

