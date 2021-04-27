Sensi nominated for “Best AI Startup” at AI & Machine Learning Awards





Danville, CA, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Sensi is one of the most innovative players in the field of Age-Tech and the world’s first AI-based quality control for home care institutions and seniors. Developed the platform. The care community has been selected as a “Best AI Startup” finalist in the AI ​​& Machine Learning Awards.

Sensiplatform provides voice analysis-based insights into each client’s care needs and is a senior care agency by automatically detecting abnormalities such as cognitive or physical weakness, mental distress, and even routine interactions. We support quality control of care. This reinforces the positives (caregiver awareness of good work, optimizing care time, etc.) and disqualifies the negatives (specific needs, neglect, mental distress, etc.). You can prevent (such as matching caregivers). Always improve the quality of care.

The system also sets prediction patterns to prevent unwanted events from occurring. This includes predicting the risk of falls when the elderly are alone, ensuring that properly trained staff meet the needs of a particular client, and events that cause mental distress for a particular patient. Everything is included, up to preventing.

“The Nomination for Best AI Startup is still a testament to the great global need for age technology innovation to help create an age-friendly world,” said co-founder and CEO Romi Gubes. .. “The world’s population is aging and the demand for professional caregivers far exceeds supply. Home care services are one of the most important areas of service in the world today, while being the most managed. It has proven to be one of the difficult areas .. Contributing to a cause as great as turning our elders into a world where they can grow old with the confidence and dignity they deserve. It’s a privilege and an honor, “Gubes adds.

The Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards recognize the best companies, individuals and projects in today’s AI space. The award not only covers every corner of the industry, including security, ethics, data analysis and innovation, but also introduces movers and shakers, heroes and projects of technology that deserve the praise of the industry as a whole.

Click here for a complete list of finalists.

Winners will be announced in a limited award e-book on Wednesday, June 9th.

Contact information: NaamaManova-Twito[email protected]

Source sensi

