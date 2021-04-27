Google will shut down the search Q & A section on June 30-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending April 27, 2021 17:18:02 IS

Google will close the Q & A section of Google Search. This is one of the key features of a search engine that provides answers to user questions in some relevant search terms. This feature will no longer be available from June 30th. The tech giant updated the topic’s support page to notify users of the update.

This feature was introduced to Google users a few years ago. When you enter a question in Google’s search bar, the results are usually displayed directly related to the question, or below it you’ll see some related questions and answers. Google also seems to have allowed publishers to answer questions posted by users.

Google reportedly developed this feature primarily for users in the Indian market. However, the company website does not mention this as an Indian-specific feature.

In response to this feature, Google’s documentation says, “Google Search allows you to ask and answer questions about what you’re searching for.” Posting to Google Search may not work in all languages ​​and countries / regions.

However, some user experiences suggest that questions and answers do not always give the best results. If you’ve answered your questions in the last two years, we recommend visiting Google Takeout and exporting your search posts before they disappear from the site at the end of June.

Google’s question and answer section, which is a never-ending section of quick info snippets like Quora, was very popular on many search results pages. Google currently allows users to ask and answer questions from both the Google.com web page and the Google app on their smartphones.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos