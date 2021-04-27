New features in Apples allow users to stop tracking data from apps such as Facebook – CBS Boston





(CNN) — Apple unveiled key privacy features on Monday, allowing iOS users to decide how to handle personal data. This is a move that has plagued some companies, including Facebook.

iOS users must explicitly allow the app to track their behavior and sell personal data such as age, location, consumption habits, and health information to advertisers. Many apps have allowed people to manage or opt out of this for years, but they’re usually deeply buried in user settings and verbal privacy policies.

The new App Tracking Transparency feature, now available as an iOS 14.5 software update, will usher in a wave of privacy awareness. Especially when permission requests start coming from apps that people didn’t think they were tracking.

Developers need to ask users through pop-up alerts, “Can you track activity across third-party apps and websites?” When you opt out, you have fewer personalized ads. The app developer controls when the prompts are displayed. Also, if the user chooses, the settings can change their minds.

Some data can help users map their rides, tag photos, track locations, and allow nearby stores to offer discounts. The department’s apps have more trackers embedded than they need to be, “Apple said in a video posted on YouTube on Monday. “They collect thousands of information about you and create digital profiles to sell to others. These third parties use your profile to target you with ads. You can also use it to predict and influence your actions and decisions. “

“This is happening without your knowledge. Your information is for sale. You are now a product,” Apple said in a video.

Apple’s efforts have ruined some companies that rely on data tracking to target their users with personalized advertising. Facebook earns almost all of its advertising revenue, but in August warned investors that Apple’s software changes could have a negative impact on businesses if people start opting out of tracking. ..

“People will get a bit of a fire inside them and Facebook will opt out of selling the data,” said Mike Audi, founder and CEO of TIKI. It is a service that allows you to check whether you are tracking data. online. “As a result, brands that actually want to share data may not be able to retrieve the data they rely on to provide a seamless and highly personalized customer experience.”

In December, Facebook advertised in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, disagreeing that the change would do “catastrophic” harm to millions of small businesses advertising on the platform. I have stated. Fallout from a pandemic. We also held a press event to eliminate small businesses that oppose the change and debuted a new hashtag to discuss it.

Apple made fun of this requirement at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. The company explained that it was a change due to the belief that “privacy is a fundamental human right” and has been working to establish itself as an advocate of consumer privacy.

In December, Apple added a new label to the App Store that describes the types of user data collected and shared by each app, from financial and location information to browsing and purchase history.

Impact on business

According to data experts, big companies like Facebook and other well-known brands need to work hard to overcome change, but they may not have specific resources such as dedicated analytics teams or engineers. To reach potential customers who are small businesses and may have even more difficulty.

“Many small businesses use data sharing to target and measure ads on Facebook and Instagram,” said Eric Schmitt, senior director and analyst at market research firm Gartner. “It’s no exaggeration to say that the benefits of digital advertising for some of these businesses will diminish.”

Facebook sought to promote the benefits of data collection prior to Apple’s privacy changes. “Agreeing to these prompts does not mean that Facebook will collect new types of data, it just means that we can continue to provide better experiences for people. That’s what I wrote in my February blog post.

Meanwhile, Google announced earlier this year that it would change its advertising policy ahead of Apple’s new features, noting that it would no longer use certain identifiers in its ads, such as displaying ads for previously searched bikes. “We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple’s guidelines for all apps in the App Store,” the company said at the time.

According to various studies, many people follow the route when given the opportunity to opt out of data that is being sold or shared. But companies will probably adapt.

Daniel Barber, CEO of data management firm DataGrill, said: “Change spurs innovation. We hope Facebook, ad tech companies, and other companies affected by it will find innovative new ways to communicate with their audience.

He also said rising awareness of data privacy could put further pressure on government officials to develop federal bills to protect user privacy.

Still, Apple’s iOS changes mark the beginning of a more transparent future. Consumers will become more aware of how apps process data. “The most exciting part is that users start expecting and demanding more control over their data,” Audi said. “The fastest way to make a difference in your company is to upset your users.”

