Solutions to the plastic pollution crisis drive the next wave of climate innovation





One area of ​​enormous opportunity highlights circular plastics as mainstream investors compete to catch up with the rapid growth potential of climate technology investment. To drive change, we need to invest comprehensively in systems aimed at breaking down and influencing siled thinking. Some of the most exciting innovations happening today are new technologies that accelerate supply chain and sector cross-sections from materials and fashion to food waste and reusable business models while accelerating the plastic circulation economy. It is included. And they all have a significant and direct impact on climate change.

This article describes new consensus on plastic pollution mitigation and climate change and how investors can use this lens to find many of the most exciting climate technology innovations.

Activists have a placard depicting the planet Earth during the “Youth Strike 4 Climate” protest march … [+] It was held on February 28, 2020 in Bristol, South West England. -“Activists are active, take action”: Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called on young British to rally during a climate march in Bristol on Friday. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Why climate technology and plastics?Because plastic pollution and climate change are inextricably linked

Until relatively recently, we only had a patchwork understanding of the impact of plastic pollution on climate. Most of that information was limited to developed markets. However, to reach both climate and plastic goals, energy needs to be focused on low- and middle-income countries in Asia. In Asia, we are desperately looking for new ways to mitigate the leak of more than 50% of the world’s marine plastics. Reduce the impact on the climate in the area. Currently, insightful data from the South and Southeast Asia (SSEA) regions show that plastic pollution and climate change are inextricably linked. In addition, a recent McKinsey report stands out that in the absence of adaptation and mitigation, Asia is at greater physical climate risk than the rest of the world.

Take India and Indonesia. 100% plastic spill prevention in India and Indonesia by 2030 will eliminate approximately 150 million tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG) from the environment. This is the same as the GHG savings from the shutdown of 40 coal red power plants. ..

Open burning, incineration, or burning of plastic waste in factories results in the highest carbon dioxide emissions of all used fate of plastic waste. In India, it is estimated that 8% of all plastic waste is controlled by combustion. However, it accounts for 38% of the total carbon dioxide emissions of plastic waste.

Investment Opportunities in the Linkage of Climate Technology and Plastics

Climate change and plastic pollution may be the problems we are trying to solve, but the solutions are much broader. Identify various high-growth opportunities in the link between climate technology and plastics by expanding the lens of climate technology beyond intuitive applications such as carbon capture and renewable energy and focusing on the root causes of plastic pollution. I can do it. Helps bring recycling to the next century. Many of these companies are located in Europe and the United States, demonstrating the technology and ambition to expand into Asia, where the problem is very serious.

Destructive and deep technologies such as synthetic biology, artificial intelligence, and materials science need to be applied to uncover exciting climate technology investment opportunities that drive the creation of a circular economy for plastics. This is not a niche strategy, but as mentioned above, it exists in various sectors and value chains such as new materials, food, agriculture, consumer goods and packaging.

Investment tends to fall into four buckets of innovation.

Innovative Materials These types of innovations aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the beginning of the cycle by rethinking the materials of the product. For example, new bio-based solutions for traditional plastic packages and products that emit less carbon dioxide and perform better after use. For example, Phase Change Solutions has developed materials that improve supply chain temperature control and reduce waste. In addition, the bio-based polymer approach provides better climate and circulation performance than traditional materials. Innovative Delivery Models These types of innovations also aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the beginning of the cycle by rethinking how products are consumed or delivered. For example, consider a bottle of next-generation laundry detergent designed by Algramo that can be refilled from a vending machine. This bottle is designed to be reused and reused at the next vending machine. .. Starbucks SBUX recently announced a program that allows customers to order drinks in reusable cups with a $ 1 deposit. You can earn $ 1 and 10 reward points through the Chain Loyalty Program by returning your cup at a contactless kiosk at participating stores or by using a service in the Seattle area called Ridwell at home. The cup is then professionally cleaned and sterilized. Advanced Recycling Technology That Allows Complete Plastic-to-Plastic Recycling at the Molecular Level This is all about plastic end-of-use recycling technology. These solutions help you get the material back by breaking it down into its original shape. For example, Circ can recycle mixed textiles (such as cotton and polyblend T-shirts) into cotton and polyester building blocks to create new clothing. Apparel is one of the most carbon-intensive products, and driving a circular model can significantly reduce its impact on the climate. Digitization technologies that apply big data and artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and expand the circular supply chain These include the application of new technologies such as AI image recognition and recycling sorting technology companies. Biodegradable solution for traditional plastic packaging. Alternatively, digitize logistics to improve efficiency and circulation on a global scale. The more efficient these value chains are, the less waste and the lower the carbon strength.

The Circular Economy has always been committed to creating holistic solutions to some of our biggest environmental problems, such as plastic pollution. And the only way to fully address the vast range of this particular problem is to understand the link between plastic pollution and our climate.

In short, applying climate innovation to the plastic crisis could ultimately be the key to halting the flow, with potential financial and influential consequences for climate-focused investors. Present.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos