Amazon announces a new line of Fire tablets designed for older kids





Amazon’s FireKids tablet has long been popular with younger users, but now the company is targeting older children with a whole new lineup.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will debut a Fire Kids Pro tablet for users ages 6-12. The existing Fire Kids model is intended for children ages 3-7.

The Fire Kids Pro tablet has a slightly more sophisticated look and feel, in addition to content specifically for older users. The tablet comes with access to Amazon’s digital store for downloading apps such as Minecraft, Netflix and Spotify. It also enables voice and video calls via Amazon Alexa devices, a more open web browser experience, new Amazon Kids + content, and some parental controls.

“As kids grow up, they need a little more,” said Kurt Badler, general manager of Amazon Kids. “Get out of the walled yard, stay imaginative, and have the features and content to meet your needs. Must be “& Kids + told CNN Business before launch.

The new Amazon Kids web browser provides users with access to the Internet with built-in controls and filters, allowing them to block inappropriate sites while performing homework and school project searches. Adults can set time limits, approve or reject purchases from digital stores, and approve who their children are calling through the parental control dashboard.

The company has taken precautions to protect user privacy, and parents only provide their child’s screen name and date of birth to better personalize the experience based on developmentally relevant content. He said he was asking. A free subscription to Amazon Kids +, which offers access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, Audible books, educational apps, and games, is curated by a team of Amazon employees.

Available in three sizes (7-inch, 8-inch, and 9-inch) and in four colors and prints, the Fire Kids Pro starts at $ 99.99 and ships May 26th. However, users do not need to technically purchase a Fire Kids Pro tablet to access it. Interface; Existing Fire HD tablets can switch from Amazon Kids to the Amazon Kids Pro experience when your child is ready for more advanced features.

According to Badler, the decision to expand the line stems from Amazon’s research group, which prefers technology for children to tablets designed for adults.

“If you start with something designed for adults, you’ll always have a hard time modifying it to make it work for kids, rather than starting from a blank slate and building something for kids from scratch.” Said. “It was the feedback from parents and children that led us in this direction, and it seems to have worked really well.”

In the global tablet market, people continue to work from home and use their devices for online learning, and interest is rising again in the pandemic. According to market research firm International Data Corporation, approximately 52.2 million tablets were sold worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.5% over the previous year.

Apple leads the tablet market with a 36.5% market share, followed by Samsung, Lenovo and Amazon. “With a budget-friendly tablet, Amazon has created a sweet spot on its own, and Fire Kids edition tablets have become popular as parents have been looking for ways to keep their kids indoors and entertain, especially during pandemics. “We did,” the company said in the press. release.

However, IDC pointed out that the category faces competition from notebooks and smartphones and cannot be expected to maintain momentum in the long run.

In addition to the Fire Kids Pro line, Amazon has announced the next generation of Fire HD 10 Kids with a 10.1-inch HD display and USB-C, making it easy to charge from $ 199.99.

