New innovation hub grows with the addition of six Houston startups





Given the future of energy, you may see a world powered by cleaner energy sources and guided by workplace bots and algorithms. However, digitization and decarbonization are complex transitions. The road ahead will combine human talent with state-of-the-art technology, fossil fuels and low-carbon alternative fuels, next-generation renewable energies, and energy storage.

These trends present a set of potentially dizzying challenges for the oil and gas industry. Today’s strategy for tomorrow’s reality requires ever-evolving skills and undefined work against the backdrop of unprecedented uncertainty and confusion.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital adoption while reducing energy demand and prices, allowing businesses to focus on survival. More than ever, the industry needs to find an investment balance between addressing current market pressures and its future position.

According to EY’s 2020 Oil and Gas Digital Transformation and Labor Force Survey, 58% of oil and gas executive respondents agreed that COVID-19 made investment in digital technology more urgent. And 80% plan to invest at least moderately in total. Today’s digital technology budget. The most popular targets for that money include remote monitoring, mobile platforms or apps, cloud computing, and operational technologies.

However, digital technology alone is not a panacea. Digital integration is a process that requires human and organizational investment. Almost all respondents in the EY survey found that too few workers with the right skills in the current workforce is a major or minor challenge to technology adoption, with executives re-creating nearly 60% of the workforce. He said he specified that he needed a skill or skill up.

The need to incorporate intentional skill strategies into digital implementations is very important. Addressing human and organizational challenges along with digital investment requires change management and leadership commitments. On the positive side, the pandemic could be an opportunity to reset the agenda and accelerate the transformation of the workforce that rig workers, data scientists, the Internet of Things, and remote monitoring sensors are all building for a new future. There is.

Organizational Challenges That Prevent Technology Adoption The challenges of digital recruitment and employee re-skilling can be embedded deep within the structure, processes, and culture of a company. In an EY study, more than half of oil and gas executives say their culture and organizational structure limit skill development. Without a unified program to organize, companies often struggle to relearn their skills.

The tone and commitment from the top of the organization can convey the importance of re-skilling. To foster a digital mindset, corporate leadership needs to gain a deeper understanding of how digital can enhance business operations. Executives can complete data-driven assessments of organizations and current employees to set specific benchmarks for diagnosing skill gaps and measuring progress. Addressing skill gaps requires a combination of techniques ranging from online and face-to-face training curriculum and hands-on experience to mentorship and coaching.

Building a learning program can require a great deal of investment. Oil and gas can work with other organizations to take advantage of tailored platforms and courses to develop specific skills. Similarly, oil and gas companies can look to partners to bridge the gap between talent and skills. Companies need to assess which skills and features they need to own and which skills and features their partners can better perform.

The Importance of Trust and Transparency Transparency is critical to the industry’s ability to remain resilient through energy transitions. The world’s population is expected to reach 10 billion within decades, and it is impossible to eliminate fossil fuels while keeping energy affordable and reliable, based on available technology. ..

This may seem like a paradox, but the oil and gas sector is leveraging its skills to meet global energy needs in a wider range of areas, including circular economies, hydrogen, and better batteries that are less dependent on rare earths. You can promote carbonization. Earth minerals.

This is an opportunity for oil and gas companies to take the lead with a purpose and tell the story behind environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators.

To ensure that transparency, the industry must adopt standard methods for measuring, tracking, and sharing reliable data. By doing so, oil and gas companies can attract strong and diverse talents who want to work for a purposeful company. According to the Global Energy Talent Index Report 2019, nearly three-quarters of Gen Z agree that business is responsible for creating a better world, leaving current employees in a purpose-driven organization. There are three times as many possibilities.

Future work on oil and gas requires not only technical expertise, but also a variety of abilities and ideas. Critical thinking, creativity, innovation, problem-solving, and thinking are needed to adapt to new technologies, consider how they can be applied to business, and unlock as much value as possible.

There is growing recognition that returning to the “normal” pre-pandemic is not an option. This also applies to oil and gas companies. But its desire for normality is irrelevant in itself. Aggressive organizations always have to think about what is possible. New talent strategies are at the heart of what a company wants to be and the world it wants to build in the process.

The views reflected in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young LLP or any other member of the Global EY organization.

