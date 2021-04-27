Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review





Pocket mice are usually productive because of their portable and lightweight design that allows them to work in airports, coffee shops, or offices. The $ 69.99 Razer Orochi V2 offers the same functionality, but for gaming. It’s a small wireless mouse, but it supports the sensors and software of the Razer gaming mouse. The Orochi V2 isn’t a perfect replacement for a standard-sized gaming mouse, but it’s useful if you need a backup input device for your laptop bag.

Dimensions and buttons

The 1.4 x 2.4 x 4.2 inch (HWL) Orochi V2 is shorter and thinner than the average gaming mouse. Even with my average-sized hand, the thumb and pinky drag naturally along the surface of the mouse. This is not ideal for responsive play. Unlike other Razer’s reduced designs, such as the DeathAdder V2 Mini and Viper Mini, the Orochi has an ergonomic chassis, so playing with the palm grip is incomplete but works.

The Orochi V2 is a basic 6-button gaming mouse, except for its short stature. There are four buttons at the top. There are two click panels, a thumbwheel, and a DPI cycle in the middle column. The normal back and forward buttons are on the side of the mouse. The mouse is made of matt black plastic. There are no textured side panels or grips. There is no RGB lighting, but if you use your mouse in a public place where the swirling light may be distracting, RGB lighting may be the best choice.

On the underside of the mouse is a power switch with three settings that allows you to switch between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections. As always, the dongle-based 2.4GHz connection provides a more stable and responsive signal and is suitable for gaming. However, Bluetooth is compatible with many devices that don’t have a USB port, such as phones and tablets, which saves battery power.

Similar products

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse

The Orochi V2’s sensor sets it apart from other travel mice. It features Razer’s 5G Advanced sensor, which tracks at up to 18,000 DPI and maintains accurate status at up to 450 inches / sec. This allows for much better performance than you would get from a non-gaming mouse travel mouse. There are other smaller wireless gaming mice, but travel mice are primarily office input devices.

Turn the mouse over and you’ll find a removable chassis panel. Below the hood, there are slots for AA and AA batteries. Only one of the types of batteries can be used. AA batteries and AAA batteries cannot be used together. The idea is that you can choose between a heavier but longer lasting AAA battery for general use or a lighter and faster consuming AAA battery for high performance. There is also a storage slot for the 2.4GHz dongle so you don’t have to worry about the two parts separating in transit.

It’s cool for Razer to offer battery options, but the trade-offs are a bit biased. The weight difference between the two battery types is small. 2.5 ounces for AA batteries and 2.2 ounces for AAA batteries. Competitive players appreciate the option of maximizing mobility, but both weights are light enough to put the Orochi V2 in the esports mouse category.

On the other hand, there is a big difference in battery life. According to Razer, Orochi lasts up to 425 hours on a 2.4 GHz connection, or 950 hours with AA batteries and about one-third with AAA batteries (142 hours with 2.4, 317 hours with Bluetooth). must. .. Razer states that inserting both batteries at the same time will never extend battery life, so we’re just combining them to add unnecessary weight.

Razer Synapse configuration software

Orochi V2, like any other Razer gear, features software support from the company’s configuration app, Synapse. Synapse allows you to create custom mouse profiles with remapped inputs such as custom macros, custom mouse sensitivity and DPI presets, and fine-tuned power-related settings. Many of these settings may seem a bit unnecessary for a 6-button mouse, but Synapse makes it an easy task to change.

Orochi V2 has one interesting problem on the software side. It’s the third Razer device to offer HyperSpeed’s multi-device wireless support via a 2.4GHz dongle. So, in theory, you could connect one wireless dongle to connect an Orochi, a wireless keyboard, and possibly another compatible Razer device to your PC. This is a feature that frees your system when using Razer products. That said, the functionality of this feature is so limited that it isn’t particularly useful at this time. As of April 2021, the only compatible devices are the DeathAdder V2 Pro mouse and the Blackwidow V3 Wireless keyboard. So basically, unless you’re also using Blackwidow V3, this new feature doesn’t change anything.

Pocket mouse

The Razer Orochi V2 is essentially Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 compatible game-focused, equally small, productive mouse that’s easy to carry around. Neither is a true replacement for the larger high-end counterpart, but if you need to work away from your desk, both will meet the bill. While MX Anywhere 3 has some useful features that set it apart from the average mouse, the Orochi V2, which supports powerful sensors and Synapse, is better suited for gaming. The Orochi V2 costs $ 69.99, which isn’t the cheapest gear to use as a backup mouse, but it’s useful if you’re traveling a lot. If you’re looking for an esports mouse with more hand support and RGB lighting, check out the Editor’s Choice pick, HyperX Pulsefire Haste.

