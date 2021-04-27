Henry Ford, Google wants bright ideas for reducing health inequality with technology: 6 details





According to a news release on April 27, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System has partnered with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to hold an international competition to propose ideas for using technology to reduce health inequality. Started in Detroit.

6 details:

The Digital Inclusion Challenge begins May 19th and lasts until summer. Winners will receive $ 75,000 in cash and support for the development of digital solutions at Henry Ford. The deadline for all entries is June 24th. Entrepreneurs, clinicians, engineers, designers and other innovators can participate. Female and minority applicants are actively recruited for the challenge. Twenty finalists will be announced in July. By the end of summer, the list will be narrowed down to five people participating in the live pitch competition. All entries addressing digital inclusion will be reviewed and focused on the concept of addressing the biggest problems of digitally excluded patients.

Dr. Carladenise Edwards, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Henry Ford Health System, said: The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to change their mindsets and behaviors on behalf of the community, achieving amazing advances in digitalization, especially in healthcare last year. But if those who are experiencing worse health are not benefiting, with these achievements, our journey is not over yet. “

