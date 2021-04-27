The 24-inch iMac may be the last Mac with an M1 chip





We were a little surprised when the new iMac arrived at Apple’s Spring Loaded event with the M1 chip. I’ve heard rumors that Apple is working on a successor to the M1 processor, but Apple’s all-in-one seemed like the perfect place to debut it.

It didn’t happen. Instead, I got the same M1 chip as the MacBook Air, but it’s now a cheaper option with seven GPU cores instead of eight. Sure, it’s still going to be a very fast machine, but we wanted a glimpse of the second-generation Apple Silicone.

It seems that the tip is on the way now. According to Nikkei Asia, next-generation Apple silicon chips will be mass-produced and “may start shipping as early as July for use in the MacBook, which is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of this year.” That is.

Nikkei Asia states that the chip is “provisionally known as the M2,” but I’ve also heard rumors that it could be called the M1X.

The chip may be bound to the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that have been rumored for some time. Initially it was scheduled to arrive at WWDC in June, but it is reported that the release was postponed to fall due to lack of production.

It makes sense for Apple to launch a new chip on the rest of the Macs (all high-end machines). According to a Bloomberg report late last year, Apple’s next processor will be “upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro, both entry-level and high-end iMac desktops, and later on new MacPro workstations.” The report claimed that Apple is working on a chip design with up to 32 high-performance cores for high-end desktop Macs and 16 power cores for notebooks, but Apple said, “Apple is the first variation. You could choose to release.-Performance cores will be enabled depending on production. “Currently, the M1 has four high performance cores.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

