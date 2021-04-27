Need to get an iPad mini or iPad Pro? – WAVY.com





Which iPad model is right for you?

The iPad has been a technology staple for over a decade, and Apple started with just one model, but now you can choose from four different styles. Each iPad model has its own advantages for different users.

This article describes both ends of the spectrum, iPad mini and iPad Pro. While there is considerable overlap in overall functionality, there are also some obvious differences that need to be investigated before making a decision.

The iPad mini is an ideal candidate for casual use, while the iPad Pro is perfect for those who need a strong, hard-working companion.

What you need to know about the iPad mini

Two important aspects that make the iPad mini stand out from other iPad models are its price and size. If you’re looking for the convenience of an iPad that doesn’t cost a fortune, we recommend considering the iPad mini. Easy to store in bags, backpacks and briefcases, perfect for commuters and travelers.

The iPad mini is a capable tablet and is primarily recommended for users who surf the web, manage email, read books and articles, watch videos, and play a variety of games.

What you’ll love about the portability of the iPad mini

This is the most compact iPad model, 8 inches long, 5.3 inches wide and .24 inches thick. Still, the 7.9-inch display provides ample screen space and weighs only .66 pounds, making it easy to carry your iPad mini by bus, train, plane, or put it in your bag while you’re done. ..

cost

Compared to other iPad models, the mini is relatively low cost. With the Wi-Fi only option starting at around $ 399 and the Wi-Fi + cellular option starting at around $ 529, you’ll get everything the iPad offers.

Great for kids

The small size of the iPad mini makes it easy for kids to grip and handle when watching videos, studying, or playing games. It is advisable to consider a sturdy case to protect it from accidental drops.

Upgraded processor

Unlike its predecessor, the 5th generation iPad mini has an A12 bionic chip. This is the same chip as the current 8th generation iPad, which greatly improves the overall power and speed of this generation. This allows users to run more advanced apps such as Photoshop.

Battery life

The impressive battery life of the iPad mini is the same as the Pro model. You can enjoy 9-10 hours of audio, video, or internet use on a full charge.

Headphone jack

Another advantage over the iPad Pro is the included headphone jack. If you’re still enjoying wired headphones, you don’t need to switch to the Bluetooth version or buy additional adapters.

Things to consider for iPad mini Limited compatibility

The iPad mini is compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil, but it doesn’t pair with the 2nd generation model. Also, the Bluetooth keyboard is still a viable option, but it doesn’t work with Magic or Smart keyboards.

size

Yes, its small size is good for many, but it may not make sense for those who already own an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 11 Pro Max, as the screen is only slightly larger than some iPhone models. not.

Not ideal for all kinds of work

For artists, designers, developers, or anyone trying to run multiple programs on a large screen, the iPad mini may not provide the desired experience.

What you need to know about the iPad Pro

If you need an iPad with all the latest technology, we recommend iPad Pro. With its processing power, advanced display, and many other improved features, the iPad Pro is a potential replacement for today’s computers. The screen size is similar to most laptops and comes in two sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches.

A tablet that does essentially everything, the iPad Pro can be paired seamlessly with multiple accessories, and its lightweight design allows you to take it with you wherever you go.

The appeal of the iPad Pro’s large screen

Whether you choose the 11-inch model or the 12.9-inch model, the Liquid Retina display has an extraordinary number of pixels and resolution. A large display is good for watching videos, but it’s needed if you need to mark up documents, make notes, or edit photos.

Excellent processing

Not only does the A12Z Bionic Chip speed up the iPad Pro, it’s also faster and more powerful than the average laptop. This top-of-the-line iPad meets the high demands of a fast-paced lifestyle.

camera

If getting a high-quality camera is essential, the iPad Pro is a natural choice. With a 10-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5x zoom feature, you can take professional photos directly from your tablet. Needless to say, you can use a custom LiDAR scanner for augmented reality apps and programs.

compatibility

iPad Pro is compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, so you can easily draw, write, and sketch directly on the screen. It also supports both the Smart Keyboard Folio and the newly released Magic Keyboard.

Security

While iPad mini has secure Touch ID, iPad Pro leverages facial recognition to provide the highest level of security, giving you confidence in protecting all your important information.

Storage capacity

With iPad Pro, you can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage space, so you won’t run out of space right away.

Things to consider about the cost of the iPad Pro

The iPad Pro has a lot of great features, but it’s expensive. Prices range from $ 799 for the 11-inch 128 GB Wi-Fi only option to $ 1,649 for the 12.9-inch 1 TB Wi-Fi + cellular version.

Unnecessary function

Not everyone needs a high quality camera, big screen, or powerful processor. By evaluating your top priorities, you can determine if this model is essential to your intended use.

Need to get an iPad mini or iPad Pro?

The answer is not easy. The iPad Pro is by far the best in terms of power, quality, and functionality, but it’s not for everyone. Many casual users will be equally happy with the iPad mini for everyday messaging and entertainment purposes. The best way to choose the right model is to compare how the benefits of each model match your lifestyle.

Matthew Young is a writer for Best Reviews. BestReviews is a product review company with the sole mission of simplifying purchasing decisions and saving time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, Nexstar company. all rights reserved.

