The mystery of Google’s missed pixel opportunity





I’ve been thinking a lot about Pixel smartphones lately. And it is no exaggeration to say that the cause of my current thinking is a bit unusual.

The burning question on Android Land at this particular moment is why Google seems to be preparing to launch a new Pixel smartphone. This seems surprisingly similar to one of the previous generation Pixel models, which itself existed in a strange middle ground. There is no obvious reason for its existence in last year’s quirky lineup. (Oh, my head hurts.)

But that is not the issue we are considering here today. Until Google actually releases the device, we don’t necessarily know the big picture of what it involves, we can only guess.

The perplexity I’d like to ask today is the big picture question about the existence of the Pixel line and how Google is arranging or not arranging phones for success.

As part of the just-launched Pixel Academy e-course, I’ve delved into people to explore the most convenient and often unique possibilities offered by Google’s Pixel smartphones. And while chatting with some of the smart and fascinating land mammals who signed up to uncover the hidden secrets of their pocket-sized Pixel buddies, I remembered something: Google really It does a surprisingly bad publicity job Pixel’s strengths.

Well, I’m not talking about the high level benefits of Pixel, such as the extraordinary user experience of the phone and the unmatched level of post-sales software support. These are arguably very important qualities, but it’s not an easy perk to clearly communicate to the masses who buy a phone. They are fairly abstract and somewhat technical, and are not something that can be used to put a placard on a sign and use it to draw the attention of Homo sapiens (and / or platypus) seeking average skill.

But do you know what types of perks are easy to market? Yeah, you guessed it: something that addresses common issues and includes certain features designed to make your life a little easier. (Man, you’re good!) And that’s especially true when those perks revolve around the futuristic sounding Google Smart Smart. No other company can even match it.

These are features that make the Pixel stand out in a meaningful, practical, and impossibly compelling way, but Google has done virtually nothing to promote that possibility. Not only are ordinary cell phone buyers terribly unaware of their existence, but the Pixel owners themselves, as I remembered in my interaction with the Academy, knew what the device could do so far. , Positively amazed.

There are many examples that apply to this story, but the two systems connected to the assistant stand out most. The first is the ability to automatically screen for calls from private, unknown, or suspicious spam numbers and answer and screen incoming calls on demand. Google’s silky-voiced virtual helper actually picks up the phone, asks the caller what they’re calling, and tells you that information on the screen. If desired, you can also ask follow-up questions to get additional information before deciding whether to handle the call yourself or have your assistant send you a message.

JR

So really: who doesn’t want to access it? !!

The second feature is a vaguely related system, when you’re in an enviable position to ask “how important your phone is” (and, of course, how it’s answered in the order it was). Always rely on an assistant to hold you here (received the insert retching sound). Whenever this happens, the Pixel smartphone will display a prompt on the screen to take over the hold and warn the suspect as soon as he returns to the phone.

JR

Fokin is pretty incredible, isn’t it? You should believe it. Also, both features work very well.

Now, riddle this. How often have you seen these features advertised or promoted, whether in a real Pixel smartphone or in some form of external marketing? Unless you live in a world that is dramatically different from the one I’ve been walking around recently, the answer is probably somewhere between “very rare” and “never.”

That said, even on the over-the-counter page where Google is explicitly trying to convince people to buy a Pixel smartphone, the company doesn’t mention any of these awe-inspiring factors at all. Instead, its biggest selling point is the fact that “all your favorite Google apps are preloaded” on your Pixel smartphone.

JR

Well, that’s right. Does it make these phones special? It convinces regular phone buyers to leave behind a well-sold brand known and trusted for its old devices, which said Google apps would be readily available. Really Google?

Imagine if your next iPhone has exactly the same features as AI-enabled Coles Cleaner and Hold for You Technology. Imagine how Apple would market those possibilities. They will be innovative, groundbreaking, magical and revolutionary, damn! They will be a life-changing system available “only on the iPhone” (when you exaggerate the use of articles while someone is referencing their product, you have to make sure they are important Because I know).

Simple and straightforward, we never hear the end of it. And with Google? Google got the item right now. And we don’t hear a single peep about it.

It’s not just the intelligence of these new assistant connections that fits this pattern. Pixel smartphones work more or less from the beginning with Google Photos and have a clever system to automatically erase local copies of backed up media when the smartphone starts to run out of storage. .. It’s simple, but it’s a very nice little addition, and another perfect example of eliminating the influential and annoying features. After all, I was dissatisfied with the lack of local storage. Also, even if you’re using photos to back up your images, you’re responsible for regularly accessing them to clean up your local copy, unless you own a Pixel. In that case, Google services can work together in harmony to handle everything. You without continuous effort.

This is the first item on the fifth day of my Pixel Academye course. And what do you guess? This is one of the most I’ve heard of reactions from people who own a Pixel and didn’t know if it existed or was possible.

And that’s an advantage that seems almost ironic given the endless questions surrounding recent Google and privacy subjects, not to mention the equally undervalued concepts of pixels and privacy, but Google Areas where you can seriously distinguish your phone The invasive ad injection, shaded data sales setups offered by Android partners are unnoticed by most people.

Marketing wasn’t Google’s strength, to say the least. However, as we prepare for the 6th generation devices on the Pixel line, we will be the generation that is expected to be a true turning point for our products. It has the first ever Google processor and all the interesting possibilities that could make it possible. The company continues to terribly miss the mark by highlighting the most visually striking advantages of the Pixel. And if you come up with a way to actually present your product in a way that resonates on a large scale, you can’t wonder how sales can differ.

Google has a product. Now you need to understand how to inform people about them, rather than hiding them, as Android’s best-preserved and most mysterious secrets.

Don’t miss the 1 ounce of Pixel Magic. Sign up for my new Pixel Academy e-course and discover lots of hidden features and time-saving tips for your favorite Pixel smartphone.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos