The April update for the Galaxy Tab S7, S7 + adds a number of new features





Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + have received some major new updates. The latest update bundles the April 2021 Android security patch, which introduces some new features and improvements to the two premium Galaxy tablets. It comes with firmware version T97xxXXU2BUD2.

According to the official change log, this month’s update adds three new studio-like effects to the portrait camera mode of the Galaxy Tab S7 Duo. The new high-key monaural, low-key monaural, and background effects allow you to change the background of your portrait shot. This feature debuted earlier this year in the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has brought them to many other Galaxy flagships over the past two months.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + have the same effect in single-take camera mode. Samsung has also added two video filters (highlight video and filtered video) to the single take. In addition, the front camera of the tablet can now start recording video with a palm gesture.

Apart from these camera-related changes, the latest update includes S Pen pressure sensitivity recognition when using the tablet as a secondary monitor. Samsung also promises to improve the usability of external input devices such as keyboards and improve the multi-window experience. Tablets now also support screen recording in DeX mode. Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab S7 Duo has started supporting custom background effects during video calls.

The Galaxy Tab S7 series is far behind the April security patch. Technically still the latest Android Security Maintenance Release (SMR), Korean companies have already begun rolling out the May update to their devices. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are currently receiving next month’s SMR in multiple markets. Neither Google nor Samsung have detailed the content of the new security patch yet. In fact, Samsung has become accustomed to releasing the latest Android SMR long before Google publishes new security bulletins.

Still, if you have a Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7 + and haven’t received it yet, be aware of this update in the coming days. This update is currently being rolled out in many countries in Europe and Asia. Expect more rollouts to reach more regions in the next few days.

Both the Wi-Fi version and the cellular version of the Galaxy Tab S7 are receiving new updates. At 791.81MB (for Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G), it’s a fairly large wireless (OTA) download. We recommend that you connect your device to a stable Wi-Fi network before downloading the OTA file.

