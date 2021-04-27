Google Village Improves Parking for Sharks in Downtown San Jose: Mayor





San Jose — Sharks are now officially opposed to Google’s proposed transit village in downtown San Jose — but Mayor Samrickard said that Tech Titan’s Downtown West district is the hockey team’s parking and transit. It says it will improve the situation.

The controversy over future parking and transportation conditions around the SAP Center, a sports and entertainment arena in downtown San Jose, home of sharks, began to boil shortly before the important development planning committee vote. I did. Google’s Transit-Oriented Development Zone Agreement.

According to city analysis, San Jose Mayor Samrikard will give visitors to the SAP Center more access to parking and transportation until Google’s Transit-Oriented Development Zone is launched and completed. It is said that it will be. Transit upgrades take place at Diridon Station, just below the SAP Center.

“The majority of arena customers will have better access and parking thanks to downtown West,” Mayor Rickard said in an interview with the press. “At the front door of the SAP Center, improving transportation will cost billions of dollars.”

The Station Area Advisory Group (SAAG) recently met to participate in a downtown west development agreement and voted 37 to 1 to support Google’s village project. The shark cast the only negative vote.

“Google and the city have been working diligently through more than 75 meetings to address San Jose Sharks concerns,” said Likert.

San Jose Sharks warned in an open letter to fans and supporters that Google’s Downtown West project would undermine the viability of the SAP Center.

“We are still analyzing the project documentation, but we believe the city and Google are on a more devastating path to the arena’s future than originally predicted,” San Jose Sharks said in an open letter. I will.

As a result, Sharks Sports & Entertainment, which includes San Jose Sharks as an affiliate, said it opposes the Downtown West project.

However, Sharks hopes to close a deal that will satisfy the team and allow them to move forward with Google Transit Village.

“We still believe that the Downtown West project can co-exist with a successful and prosperous arena,” says Sharks.

On April 2, the Sharks organization issued 16 new requests to change the development contract, which is the framework for embodying the project.

“We are engaged in ongoing discussions with Google and city leaders to find a rational solution to protect the SAP Center while maximizing the development potential of the Diridon Station area. We do, “says Sharks.

City officials have released a document sketching how parking will actually increase in connection with the Downtown West project and other efforts.

This document shows where seven new multi-storey car parks will be built within the downtown West footprint and six new multi-storey car parks will appear next to the Transit Village site.

“At least 350 additional spaces will be available for SAP Center events within 0.5 miles of the complex,” according to city documents.

Shark filed multiple proceedings in state and federal courts, each attempting to thwart the proposed expansion of BART to downtown San Jose and Diridon Station. The shark filed a state proceeding against the Valley Transport Authority, and the team filed a federal proceeding against the Federal Public Transport Authority.

In February 2021, a judge in Santa Clara County ruled in favor of the VTA and against sharks. In August 2020, a federal judge ruled against sharks in favor of federal transportation. The shark has appealed both decisions.

City officials have provided several scenarios that may indicate improved parking and access for SAP Center visitors.

— Reaching SAP Center requires an additional 0-7 minutes travel time on event days compared to non-event days.

— The SAP Center has approximately one 0.5 mile parking space for every two seats in the complex. The exact ratio of 0.45 parking spaces per seat within 0.5 miles is twice the ratio found in San Francisco and Seattle.

— Google’s Downtown West project envisions 300,000 square feet of active facilities, including restaurants, entertainment hubs, bars, shops, and cultural events, within a 5-minute walk from the SAP Center. City officials believe that many fans will go to post-match events.

— Increased activity near the SAP Center could reduce what the city calls a “crazy rush to the car” after the event at the arena.

— With more equipment and thousands of homes available near the SAP Center, event arrival and departure times at the complex could be even greater.

City officials claimed that San Jose had brought various benefits to sharks.

These benefits include lease extensions, including concessions that boost the team’s operating profit by approximately $ 5.5 million annually from 2017 to 2025, and municipal bonds funding the 200,000-square-foot expansion of the Sharks Ice complex in the south. Includes $ 155 million city approval. 10th Avenue.

In addition, San Jose has agreed to build a public car park next to the SAP Center, which will be built at no cost to sharks. The city said the estimated cost of this structure is between $ 40 million and $ 50 million.

“The city has made big promises to sharks over the years,” said Likert. “We have fulfilled those commitments.”

The City Council of San Jose will soon make a final decision on the downtown west development contract at a meeting on May 25.

“We will continue to build a vibrant downtown that both San Jose residents and Sharks fans can be proud of,” said Mayor Likert.

