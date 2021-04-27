Allion responds to advances in Integrated Sustainable Expeditionary Monitoring (AIPES) and Unit Protection Systems (FPS) at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Unit Protection Division (HBU) and the Navy Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWC Crane). Awarded a $ 292 million task order)





Washington, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Alion Science and Technology $ 292 million in 60-month performance due to advances in Integrated Sustainable Expeditionary Surveillance (AIPES) and Unit Protection Systems (AIPES) Announced that the task order was awarded. FPS of the Force Protection Division (HBU) of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and the Crane Division (NSWC Crane) of the Naval Surface Warfare Center. This task order includes new features and capabilities to significantly enhance existing and future Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and FP systems for the AFLCMC Force Protection Division, NSWC Crane, and their strategic partners. Includes RDT & E in technology, materials and manufacturing processes. Allion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC) Multi-Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoDIAC MAC Task Orders (TOs) are by the US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for strengthening the DTIC repository and R & D (R & D) and Science and Technology (S & T) communities. Will be awarded.

“Allion’s extensive expertise in integrating sensors, sensor data and command and control (C2) systems spans multiple unit protection platforms and technologies that provide full situational awareness for the operation of forward operating bases.” Said Alanditrich, Senior Vice President and General of Arion. Manager of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) groups. “Providing advanced technology enables Pentagon customers to achieve and maintain modernized force protection functions. Allion is the innovation needed for fighters to acquire and maintain full battlefield readiness. Technology and advanced tools will continue to be provided. “

Working under this task order incorporates advanced technology into existing and future ISR and FP systems, subsystems, and components, and through rapid prototyping of modified systems resulting from technology insertion and legacy systems. Enhance performance. Alion offers advanced R & D research that allows you to change the way you support legacy and new systems. In addition, work involves managing the entire lifecycle, which covers all the logistical elements needed to meet operational requirements. To work properly in a changing environment, the system must function reliably in the field for extended periods of time, with minimal levels of logistical support, without frequent access to the supply chain. At the same time, the system should be affordable and mobile and easy to upgrade. To increase system reliability and reduce system costs, Alion conducts technical evaluations to identify key implementation technologies in key areas of materials, manufacturing and testing, and establish suitability for specific applications. To do. This includes research and development of new technological approaches and opportunities for technology transfer and technology insertion.

About the DODIAC program

The DoD IAC program acts as part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides Pentagon and federal users with technical data management and research support. Founded in the 1940s, the IAC program serves DoD Science & Technology (S & T) and the acquisition community by enhancing collaboration through the development of integrated science and technology information and its dissemination to DoD and the broader S & T community. , Promote innovation and technological development.

About Allion Science and Technology Corporation

Allion works with the defense and intelligence community to solve some of the most complex national security challenges in the United States and design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. It is working. Beyond the superficial, we dig deeper into the roots of engineering complexity and enable innovation. With global industry expertise in big data, analytics and cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence and machine learning; live, virtual, and constructive solutions. Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion completes missions in the most important places and times. For more information, please visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. “This material is based on work supported by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) -sponsored DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO) under contract number FA807518D0002.”

The public release has been approved and the distribution is unlimited. “The opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations contained in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Procurement Unit (774 ESS).”

Source Allion Science and Technology Corporation

