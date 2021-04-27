Tahoe Talk: Scientists make embryos. A lunar landing is planned. Google Maps turns green





National News:

– Chinese and US scientists create the world’s first human and monkey “chimeric” embryos in an ethical storm. A Chinese-US collaborative team created the world’s first embryo, partly human and partly monkey, as a source of organ transplants that some critics say can “open the Pandora’s Box.” Did.

– NASA chose SpaceX to land the next American on the moon by the end of the decade. It was the first goal, but it was supercharged with an ambitious goal for 2024. The project was named Artemis. It is named after the Greek goddess of hunting, the wilderness, wildlife, chastity, and (just) the moon. (Supplement: Elon Musk, who hosts SNL on May 8th, has caused controversy)

– Apple has updated its iPhone software to allow users to decide whether to track targeted ads. The current default allows such tracking. However, if you upgrade your operating system to iOS 14.5 starting this week, you’ll see a popup that requires you to track your opt-in. This will bring Google and Facebook advertising revenue to around $ 25 billion, which is expected to significantly disrupt the industry as a whole by $ 400 billion.

– Google Maps defaults to the most environmentally friendly route (also known as the most fuel efficient) for navigation. People in a hurry may be disappointed because the former default was the fastest route. Incorporating factors such as tilt (increasing engine work) and traffic congestion (increasing idling), it displays the air quality and the weather at the expected destination, and reduces the impact on the environment.

– Amazon equips its Whole Foods Store in Seattle with an Amazon One Palm Scan device that allows customers to make payments by scanning their palms.Amazon is reportedly planning a wide range of rollouts

– Buying a home in California doesn’t cost much. The median single-family home surged to $ 758,990 in March, up nearly 6% from the previous record of $ 717,930 set in December, and up 24% from March 2020. From Governor Newsomes’ campaign goal of building 500,000 units each year as the state’s homeless population rises to record levels.

Local news:

– Douglas County Commissioner passed a plan last week for most companies to reopen at 100% capacity by May 1. The plan was reviewed and passed by the NV COVID-19 Task Force last Thursday. Therefore, starting this Saturday, the first county surrounding the lake will return to normal, but masks will still be needed (although I don’t know how much it will actually be enforced) and the casino will continue to be a gambling committee. Is regulated by. It seems that it could pave the way for events like Independence Day fireworks and (probably) a summer concert series at Harveys. All of NV is to be held on Maskman Date only by June 1st. The CA target date is June 15th. Governor Newsom tweeted yesterday. The positive rate of CA is 1.2%, which is the lowest in Japan, but it is also the lowest in a year, so it seems that it is proceeding smoothly.

– On weekends, we had some seismic activity on Sunday morning when a small 3.8 earthquake, centered about 5 miles west of Drah Point, shook the basin. There was another 3.2 magnitude earthquake in the same area on Monday morning after midnight.It’s cold for that person, but a lake-centered quake causes tsunami debate

– Cleanup Didn’t talk about the beach in anticipation of May 14, the day the Lake begins their efforts (and perhaps the greatest effort ever) to get rid of trash from Tahoe, below. The surface plan, which was talking about the entire 72-mile coastline, plans to dive three times a week and clean about one mile per day at a depth of up to 25 feet. Therefore, this will be done almost until the end of the year.

– On a somewhat controversial topic, the USDA Forest Department has announced new proposals to build new trails and increase access to existing e-bike trails. -Bicycles are considered cars and are basically limited to specific sidewalks and roads. The proposal plans to extend the new sidewalk, accessible by electric bike, by approximately 120 miles.

– Some traffic notes as of next week, Incline Village’s Country Club Drive basically runs from the lake (near Hyatt and Lone Eagle Grill), past college and up the back of the championship course. I will continue. MPH drops to 25 MPH and if you are planning a trip over HWY 80 between today and Thursday, the road will be closed from 8 pm to 8 am due to the demolition of a partial bridge intersection. , Bypass.

– News from the West Slope, the city of Placerville has instructed its staff to lose the rope of the city logo. Public comments were quite harsh due to the backlash that ropes have been incorporated into the logo since the 1970s. Deputy Mayor Taylor was reported to have stated that our job in the city was not to fight change, but to navigate it.

