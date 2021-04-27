Internal rate of return on emerging US tech hubs is starting to overtake Silicon Valley – TechCrunch





AngelList analyzed the IRR of about 2,500 transactions dating back to 2013

Abe Othman is Head of Data Science at AngelList Venture and leads a small team to create new areas of quantitative venture capital. He founded two machine learning companies with successful exits and invested in more than 12 seed stage companies. He holds a bachelor's and doctoral degree in applied mathematics from Harvard University. Majored in Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

Technological innovation is becoming more widely distributed throughout the United States.

Of the five most funded startups launched in 2020, four were based outside the Bay Area. Well-known VCs such as Founders Fund Keith Rabois, Blumberg Capital’s David Brunberg, and 8VC Joe Lonsdale have moved from the Bay Area to a new emerging technology hub. Seattle; Denver; Portland, Oregon; Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; and Miami.

The number of AngelList syndicated transactions in emerging markets has increased by 144% over the last five years.

According to AngelList data, the number of startups in these emerging markets is growing rapidly and is getting an increasingly larger portion of the VC pie.

AngelList compared the performance of startups based in Emerging Technologies Hubs with Silicon Valley startups by means of an internal rate of return (IRR), which measures the growth rate generated by these investments. AngelList defines Silicon Valley as San Francisco, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Auckland, San Mateo, Berkeley, Redwood City, Menlo Park, San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Burlingame and San Carlos.

According to AngelList data, emerging technology hub startups have an annual total IRR of 19.4% on AngelList syndicated transactions. Silicon Valley’s AngelList syndicated transactions have a total annual IRR of 17.5%.

Total Payments (TVPI), which is a multiple of returns after deducting fees, is also slightly higher for AngelList transactions on Emerging Technologies Hubs (1.67x) than in Silicon Valley (1.60x). So for every $ 1 invested in a startup based in an emerging technology hub, the investor portfolio is currently valued at $ 1.67, compared to $ 1.60 for Silicon Valley startups.

This data is based on a sample of approximately 2,500 Syndicated transactions on AngelList dating back to 2013, with returns as of January 1, 2021.

The investors we talked to are various reasons for the rise of these emerging technology hubs, including lower taxes outside the Bay Area, lower living costs, and a wider distribution of talent brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Provided.

